Peta Murgatroyd Reveals What She Misses Most About Living Next to In-Laws Jenna & Val

As Peta Murgatroyd watches “Dancing With the Stars” from her home in Florida this year, she’s sorely missing her in-laws.

Over the summer, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd left Los Angeles behind for their new home in Boca Raton. Sadly, that meant saying goodbye to Maks’ younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson. The family has been incredibly close for years, especially since they now have sons about the same age.

In a new interview, the couple opened up about what they miss most about leaving their in-laws behind in California.

Peta Murgatroyd Misses the ‘Little Things’ About Val & Jenna

Family is incredibly important to professional dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. After starting a new life in Florida, they’re reflecting on the family they left behind.

“After moving to Florida with Maks Chmerkovskiy, #DWTS alum Peta Murgatroyd is revealing what she misses most about living so close to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy,” Us Weekly shared in a new Instagram interview.

“I think the little stop-ins when they would just knock on the door and we didn’t know they were coming,” Peta told the outlet, smiling fondly at the memories. “It was just a really nice surprise all the time and to just sit in the kitchen and chat and just hangout and do sauna together.”

The Australian dancer noted that they especially miss their nephew, Rome.

“I miss Romashka,” Maks agreed, using his nickname for his nephew. He added that his own sons miss their cousin tremendously. “But I think people don’t realize how much time ‘Dancing With the Stars’ takes away.”

Maks continued, noting that the show was a lot of fun and a great opportunity before fatherhood. He loves watching Val and Jenna dance, but noted they may not seem them again for at least seven months due to their rigorous performance schedule.

“I do feel like I was a little luckier in a sense that I got to, you know, get all that out of the way at the time I was fully childless,” Maks concluded.

The Couple Embarks on their ‘Burn the Floor’ Tour in 2027

Though Maks and Peta have chosen different opportunities after “Dancing With the Stars,” dance still remains a pivotal part of their lives. Next year, the couple will go on their own “Burn the Floor” tour.

“This is ballroom without the safety rails,” the promo for the show teased. “Sophisticated. Visceral. Emotional. Alive. A return to where it all started. And a new chapter for Burn the Floor.”

In the meantime, Maks and Peta are having a blast watching their friends and family members compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Tonight marks week three of DWTS season 35. The theme for the evening is “Yacht Rock.“

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan are dancing the Samba to “Africa” by Toto. Meanwhile, Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. are performing the Jive to “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall & Oates.

Catch the top 13 couples in action when the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC.