Britt Stewart Talks Closeness of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast, ‘We’re a Bit Trauma-Bonded’

It’s been a week since Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. As the top 12 contestants prepare for “Mariah Carey Night,” many viewers still feel disappointed that Britt and Taylor aren’t performing any longer.

Many viewers are still reflecting on the end of “Yacht Rock Night” and the tremendous display of love and support the other dancers showed Britt.

Now, the 37-year-old is discussing the moment in her own words.

Britt Stewart Discusses the Unique Bond the DWTS Pros Share

Britt Stewart recently appeared on “The Lady Gang” podcast to discuss her relationship with the other pros. The host brought up the end of “Yacht Rock Night,” just after Britt and Taylor’s elimination. The other pros swarmed Britt to surround her with love. The cameras even captured Jenna Johnson whispering into her ear as the women embraced.

“The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros, we’re very interconnected,” the 37-year-old revealed. “We’re also, like, I think a bit trauma-bonded as well. Like we go through this experience every single year and then a big chunk of us also tour. So we also live with each other for months at a time.”

“So a lot of people are like, ‘What was happening in that moment?'” Britt continued, addressing the final moments of the episode. “When one of us feels something, we all feel it. And so that’s what that interaction was at the end of the show.”

Though their time in the competition is over, Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson will likely appear together one last time in the season finale. The eliminated pros also participate in opening numbers and group routines throughout the season.

Even so, DWTS fans will sorely miss seeing Britt and Taylor perform each week.

“I absolutely love the way Britt and Taylor speak of each other and worked together, will miss them! 🥲” one listener remarked in the comments.

“@brittbenae is a REAL one. She did summer intensives and choreographed my daughter’s company team ballroom dances for years, and I share this to say, she is HER. Such love and light, ❤️” another added.

Taylor Hanson Specifically Requested His Dance Partner

In general, the “Dancing With the Stars” cast doesn’t get to pick their partners. However, celebrities can make requests, which the production team tries to honor.

During contract negotiations, Taylor Hanson requested Britt Stewart as his pro.

“I specifically asked the show. I said, ‘If you’re gonna pair me with anyone, I would like to be paired with Britt because she represents the spirit of why this show is great and why it is 35 seasons in,’” the singer told Andy Richter on the official DWTS podcast. “[They’re] like, ‘That’s your girl.’”

Though Hanson performed with nerve pain and leg numbness, Stewart cheered him on and celebrated his growth in the ballroom.

“Thank you for seeing me because I think sometimes I can be quiet or a little bit more reserved. I do what I do for so much more than for just me and for just dance. I do it for so many things, so thank you,” the dancer expressed gratitude during the interview.

Britt Stewart and the other eliminated pro dancers will be in the ballroom when “Mariah Carey Night” premieres at 8 p.m. on ABC tonight.