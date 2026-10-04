‘DWTS’ Britt Stewart Posts Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hanson After Their Shocking Elimination

Britt Stewart is paying tribute to her “Dancing with the Stars” partner after their shocking week four elimination.

The pro dancer took to Instagram to reflect on her experience dancing with Taylor Hanson and how their time working together was cut too short.

The duo earned an 18 out of 30 from the judges Tuesday night, but that didn’t save them from being in the bottom three.

“This has been everything,” Hanson said of his experience working with Stewart after their Tuesday elimination. “This has been incredible. She’s shown me things I didn’t think were possible and I’m so grateful for this time. Amazing.”

Britt Stewart Reflects On Time With Taylor Hanson

Britt Stewart took to Instagram days after her elimination from “Dancing with the Stars” to reflect on her time with Taylor Hanson.

“What we created together was bigger than how many weeks we were given to create it,” she wrote.

“Taylor, thank you for showing up fully and authentically. Thank you for trusting me,” she added. “I will forever be proud of our partnership and our “DWTS” journey together.”

She concluded: “Thank you for reminding me why I love to create and connect!”

In that same post, the professional dancer also praised the “MMMBop” singer with impacting her life. “I’m not even sure I am expressing the right words to sum it all up but all I know is that I’m grateful,” she said. She ended her social media post thanking people for the love, support and messages she had received since leaving the dance competition.

Taylor Hanson Chose To Dance With Britt Stewart

During a post-elimination interview with Andy Richter for the “DWTS” companion podcast, Taylor Hanson was visibly emotional about performing with Britt Stewart. He also revealed that he specifically chose to dance with Stewart, who joined the reality show in 2020.

“I specifically asked the show. I said, if you’re gonna pair me with anyone, I would like to be paired with Britt, because she represents the spirit of why this show is great and why it’s 35 seasons in,” he revealed.

The singer added: “I’m really glad that culture is loving on Dancing With the Stars right now, because there’s something just really elegant and really elevated and…positive…We could use some more of it.”

During that same chat, he praised Stewart for how she impacted his life outside of “DWTS.”

“She has done what I’ve done, in a lot of ways, with dance for most of her life. She’s thrown her heart at it, and that’s the thing most people avoid. All my heroes, that’s what they’ve done. My heroes are not all musicians. Like, my heroes are, you know, architects and painters and, you know, people that had crazy ideas,” he explained.

Stewart praised the 43-year-old for “really seeing” her despite her being one of the more “reserved” performers. “I do what I do for so much more than just for just me and for just dance. I do it for so many things.”

On Instagram, after their elimination, he posted a tribute to his short but memorable time on the ballroom. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supported me, and the incomparable Britt Stewart on this journey. “

“The best things really do happen while you’re dancing, and the dance goes on,” he concluded.



