Jennifer Lopez, 57, Holds Hands With Silver Fox Bodyguard as Fans Swarm Her in Italy

Jennifer Lopez’s star power was on full display in Milan. The A-list star greeted fans during Milan Fashion Week, where she was mobbed by a swarm of admirers. The crowd got so intense that Lopez needed the aid of her longtime bodyguard. It didn’t take long for fans to admire her security. Many deeming him a “silver fox” as he came to support Lopez. The singer and actress’s appearance reconfirmed the appeal she holds with fans. Throngs of admirers flocked over to get her autograph.

Lopez’s style and poise were more eye-catching reasons working in her favor. She cut a classy figure with her outfit. Her bodyguard’s equally smart-casual look made them an appealing pair to watch, even though he was there to prevent things from getting out of hand.

Jennifer Lopez Looked Chic And Casual During Milan Outing

Jennifer Lopez, 57, has been making rounds at the semi-annual clothing trade show over the past week. Milan Fashion Week includes most A-list stars associated with fashion, making Lopez a natural attendee. The actress has continually made a statement about her enduring style, wearing a variety of dresses and outfits over the week.

Lopez’s personal life has always been under intense speculation. The singer confirmed she has remained single since her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024. As such, fans were quick to speculate if Lopez and her handsome boyfriend may have a romance brewing. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as he was seen wearing a wedding band on his ring finger.

Still, the way in which her bodyguard held her hand and helped her make her way through the crowd and out of her car did hint at a natural chemistry. Lopez and her bodyguard have been seen in each other’s company for some time, which seems to imply that he may be a permanent member of her staff.

The “Office Romance” star looked smart in a white shirt tucked into form-fitting blue denim jeans pulled up to her waist. She also held a brown handbag paired with large sunglasses in the same shade. It marked a simpler turn for the A-lister, who has looked incredibly stylish in extravagant outfits during the week.

Jennifer Lopez Walked The Runway During Milan Fashion Week

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Jennifer Lopez showed how she hasn’t missed a beat during her decades-long career. The actress was busy during Milan Fashion Week, appearing gorgeous in multiple outfits. Lopez wore everything, ranging from an all-black suit and tie with knee-high boots and a cap, to a lace-trimmed gown, leopard-print separates that accentuated her legs, and a classic white shirt with tailored trousers.

Lopez’s crowning look was a classic black strapless gown she wore on the runway. Accompanied by Lorenzo Musetti during Vogue World: Milani at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Lopez looked radiant in a fitted, corset-style bodice and a voluminous floor-length skirt. The actress’s dress was detailed with floral lace. She paired it with sheer black gloves and a diamond necklace with a blue pendant.

Considering how much of a buzz Lopez’s more casual outfit still generated, it’s clear that the A-lister knows how to steal the show no matter what she’s wearing.