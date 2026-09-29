3 Hallmark Stars Launch the Cutest Club: ‘Yes, You Can Join!’

Three stars of Hallmark Channel‘s beloved series “When Calls The Heart” are on the run! Andrea Brooks, Ben Rosenbaum, and Miranda MacDougall were arguably the cutest trio of runners at the Vancouver Spirit Run on September 27, 2026.

The trio used the occasion to debut their three-person Hope Valley Run Club, complete with shirts emblazoned with their illustrated faces in a design reminiscent of the old Three’s Company TV show.

Brooks, who plays Dr. Faith Carter on WCTH, captioned one of the photos they shared: “Fun first race with this super speedy crew: @ben_rosenbaum @miramac. Yes, we have tshirts. Yes, you can join! Which castmate do you think we can recruit for the next one? 🤔

Thanks for the fun times @runcrswest”

The Hope Valley Run Club Made Sure They Were (Sort Of) Hydrated for the Big Race

The three actors, who are in the middle of filming season 14 of WCTH, posed for numerous photos after the race, inspired by late running coach Frank Reynolds, who envisioned a “mass participation cross country event” that felt welcoming for everyone, “from elite athletes and competitive age group runners to families.”

Rosenbaum, who plays Mike Hickam and is married to WCTH lead Erin Krakow, shared a selfie of the inaugural Hope Valley Run Club race and wrote, “The temptation to stop at every coffee shop along the route was so strong☕️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️”

MacDougall, who joined in season 12 as Edie Martell, quipped in the comments, “I opted for a different beverage.” Brooks hilariously replied with two emoji — a flame and a baseball, seemingly insinuating MacDougall kicked things off with a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

The newly-formed club’s co-stars and fans cheered them on in the comment sections of their posts, including Lori Loughlin, who wrote, “What a trio!🔥”

WCTH alum Kayla Wallace, who’s married to Mountie Nathan Grant’s Kevin McGarry, asked, “Ok who made the shirts? 🏅 🙌” Brooks responded, “Hint: design skills… 😂”

Many said they’d love to join the Hope Valley Run Club — or at least buy a t-shirt to support the effort — though it’s not exactly clear how one would go about joining in. Others suggested fellow WCTH castmates who’d make great club members, from Jaeda Lily Miller to McGarry.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Have Been Running On Their Own for a While

Brooks has become an avid runner over the last year, sharing her journey with fans, including celebrating running her first 10k “since having 3 babies” in October 2025.

In March, she participated in another 10k and wrote on Instagram, “It’s taken a decent amount of effort for me to potentially become a very mid runner! Thanks for the fun 10k today, Vancouver. 🍫 🏃‍♀️Nothing beats a run on the seawall.”

Back in April, she posted from the finish line at the Vancouver Sun Run, and on August 8, she posted photos to celebrate completing Vancouver’s Seawheeze half-marathon for the first time.

Rosenbaum, meanwhile, is an avid long-distance runner who’s run multiple marathons. In 2018, he told the My Devotional Thoughts blog that he had a bucket list of marathons he still wanted to run.

“All of the big ones take place in great cities: New York, Chicago, London, Berlin, Tokyo, and Boston,” he said at the time. “So all of those, if I’m lucky! I’ve done New York and I’m signed up for Chicago this year (after deferring my entry from last year), and for the time being, Boston is probably off the table just because qualifying is so difficult. Assuming Chicago goes well and I can stay injury-free while training (harder every year, unfortunately) I’d love to tackle the three others outside the country.”

As for MacDougall, it’s not clear if she joined the Hope Valley Run Club because she’s an avid runner, or if the Fireball made her do it.

“When Calls The Heart” season 14 is expected to premiere in January 2027, after the cast wraps filming later this fall. All 13 past seasons can be streamed via Hallmark+.