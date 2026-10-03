First Look at Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny in Hallmark’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on the Hallmark Channel, with the annual Countdown to Christmas programming event set to begin later this month.

Fans can expect to see 34 original Christmas movies spanning the course of 10 weeks, featuring an array of beloved Hallmark stars.

Among these offerings is one featuring Hallmark veteran , a fan favorite from such holiday films as “A Little Christmas Charm,” “Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe” and “Magical Christmas Ornaments.”

He’ll be partnered with another familiar face to Hallmark Channel viewers, Pascale Hutton, best known for the role of Rosemary LeVeaux-Coulter in beloved series “When Calls the Heart.”

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’

Hallmark

This dynamic duo will soon be seen together in a new holiday film, “Mrs. & Mrs. Christmas,” that’s guaranteed to get viewers into the yuletide spirit.

“Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas,” explains the film’s synopsis.

“Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role,” the synopsis continues.

“Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories,” the synopsis concludes.

‘Christmas in October? Yes Please?

Hutton took to Instagram to tease the release of the film’s official poster while sharing the October 18 premiere date.

According to comments from her followers, fans are anxiously anticipating the upcoming movie.

“ooo can’t wait to watch 💕,” read one comment, while another referenced the fact that this marked the first time the two Hallmark favorites had co-starred in a project. “Super excited for this pairing!!!!” read that comment.

Another commenter chimed in by writing, “The Christmas season has begun.”

An Earlier ‘WCTH’ Connection

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While “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas marks the first time that Penny and Hutton have appeared together in a Hallmark movie, it’s not the first time he’s co-starred with a member of the “When Calls the Heart” cast.

Back in 2023, he and “WCTH” star Erin Krakow were paired for “The Wedding Cottage.”

As Penny recalled in an interview with TV Goodness, he and Krakow had met briefly, but got to know each other better while working together on the film.

“I met [Erin] once at one of the Hallmark parties,” Penny shared. “But it was really just in passing. So I didn’t really get to converse that much with her. To my delight, she is pretty much the greatest person in the world, so I was super lucky to get to work with her on this.”



