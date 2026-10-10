Hit Hallmark Series Heads to Netflix Prior to Arrival of New Season

One of Hallmark Channel‘s more recent hits will soon be returning for a third season — and just before that happens, the previous two seasons will be available on a streaming service that has nothing to do with Hallmark.

That series is “Mistletoe Murders,” which blends holiday cheer with cozy murder mysteries, and will be debuting its third season on November 5.

A Jump to Netflix

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The series, which stars “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney, will be making a surprising move, heading to Netflix on November 1.

In fact, the first two seasons of “Mistletoe Murders” arrive on Netflix just days before the Season 3 premiere on Hallmark Channel, which takes place November 5 as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

While those earlier episodes of “Mistletoe Murders” can be viewed in Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark+, making the first two seasons available to the far-larger Netflix audience is a strategic move to build interest and increase viewership of the upcoming third season when it debuts on Hallmark Channel. As a result, the series’ availability just a few days before the new season will allow new viewers to binge the previous episodes and be all caught up just in time for the season premiere.

A Hallmark Fan Favorite Is Joining the Show

Hallmark Catherine Bell in Hallmark’s “Good Witch”

“Emily Lane (Drew) is a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past,” reads Hallmark Channel’s logline for the series.

“When local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life,” the logline continues. “She crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney), who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye.”

In the upcoming third season, “Good Witch” star Catherine Bell will be joining the show as guest star for the first two episodes, playing a woman suspected of being a “black widow” murderer — quite a stretch from her character on beloved Hallmark series “The Good Witch.”

‘Thrilled’ About the New Season

After “Mistletoe Murders” was renewed for a third season, Drew shared her excitement with People.

“I could not be more thrilled to be returning to Fletcher’s Grove for season 3 of ‘Mistletoe Murders,” Drew said.

“As I’ve said in numerous interviews, this is my favorite job I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to tell more stories about Emily and Sam. I can’t wait to resolve that giant cliffhanger, and I can’t wait to be back on set with my beloved community in Toronto,” she continued.

“Buckle up!” added Drew, who is also an an executive producer on the series. “It’s going to be a fun ride.”

“So excited about our Season 3 renewal!” added co-star Mooney. “This is one of those rare shows for us all. The cast is incredible, the crew is incredible. We have so much fun making it.”

The first two seasons of “Mistletoe Murders” arrive on Netflix November 1, while Season 3 debuts November 5 on Hallmark Channel.







