‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs Pens a Sweet Tribute to Tom Felton

Fans couldn’t imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton. The actors brought the father-son duo, Lucius and Draco Malfoy, to life throughout the eight films.

Though the actors went on to star in other projects after “Harry Potter” concluded, the series always remained close to their hearts. Tom Felton currently plays the adult version of Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway.

Even after all these years, Felton and Isaacs remain incredibly close. See the sentimental message Isaacs left for Felton on his birthday this year.

Jason Isaacs Celebrates Tom Felton on His Birthday

English actor Jason Isaacs couldn’t wait to give his onscreen son, Tom Felton, a special birthday shout-out.

“I had your ear back then and you know you’ll always have mine,” Isaacs shared an endearing Instagram post. He attached a photo of himself and Felton on the “Harry Potter” set alongside a current photo of them.

“Happiest of birthdays, son,” the actor continued. “You’ve given so many people so much pleasure this year in New York but what they don’t know is how important that is to you. How that feeds your soul. I do and I love you for it.”

Felton was eager to reprise the role of Draco Malfoy on the Broadway stage.

“So if anyone’s reading this in the audience or the cast tonight…I didn’t want to come on stage and distract, but please – please – do sing Happy Birthday at the curtain call. Just start and everyone will join in, I promise. He’ll hate me for asking. Sorry son but you deserve it!” Isaacs concluded.

Fans went wild for the sweet message in the comments.

“Love you dad 💚x” Tom Felton replied.

“Your relationship brings so much joy to us fans. It’s really beautiful,” one fan wrote.

The ‘Harry Potter’ Star Reflects on His Iconic Role

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Earlier this year, Tom Felton appeared on “The Tonight Show” to discuss returning to the “Harry Potter” universe. He detailed landing the role of Draco Malfoy as a child.

“My mom took me to the early auditions, originally for Harry and then Ron,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t get the part for Hagrid, and then finally they dyed my hair blonde.”

In “The Cursed Child,” Tom Felton plays the adult version of Draco Malfoy. Jimmy Fallon suggested that the villain had a good heart underneath it all, but Felton begged to differ.

“I wouldn’t go that far, but he’s breaking the lineage of Lucius’s parentage towards Draco,” the actor shared. “Lucius was not a great dad, in case you don’t know, and he’s trying to be slightly more affectionate towards his son, Scorpius. So I grew up being Malfoy Junior, and now I’m Malfoy Senior, which feels a bit odd.”

Tom Felton plays Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” now through January 3, 2027, with the exception of a few performances. Fellow “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint steps into the role of Ron Weasley from February 2 through May 30, 2027.

Tickets for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway are available through the official website.