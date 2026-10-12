HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch October 12-18, 2026

HGTV has another week of renovations, house hunting, and a few unusual design challenges ahead. The October 12-18 schedule brings new episodes of several current series, including “Sin City Rehab,” “Botched Homes,” and “Scariest House in America.”

There are also fresh episodes of “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” for anyone who likes watching buyers try to agree on what their next home should look like. Let’s be real, finding a house is rarely as simple as falling in love with the kitchen. This week’s buyers have to work through everything from renovation plans and budget limits to family disagreements and very particular pet needs.

But don’t worry; if you’re more interested in seeing what designers can do with a challenging space, there are lots of new projects to follow throughout the week. The biggest renovation challenge this week is happening at Bihl Manor, where the designers on “A Very Haunted Renovation” are getting closer to the finish line.

Yep, there’s plenty to keep HGTV fans occupied this week. Honestly, the schedule is still heavy on familiar favorites, but the new episodes bring a few interesting twists, from family renovations to buyers with very different ideas about what makes a dream home.

Getty HGTV Sign at HGTV Lodge for CMA Music Fest in 2018

Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.

Monday, October 12, 2026

Monday is mostly about settling in with familiar HGTV programming as reruns make up the schedule for the night. “Love It or List It” gets the evening started, followed by a few hours of “A Very Haunted Renovation.” Later, viewers can catch more house searches as the night ends with international moves.

6:00pm: “Love It or List It”

7:00pm – 9:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00 pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

The competition at Bihl Manor is getting more intense (as mentioned above) with the remaining designers taking on individual projects as Anna Camp hosts a new episode of “A Very Haunted Renovation.” Elsewhere, siblings plan a meaningful surprise for their parents, and one woman hopes a fresh start in Mexico will work with her budget. It seems like everyone has a different idea of what home should look like, and that’s half the fun.

6:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

7:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

8:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation” (New) Season 1, Episode 5: “The Exterior Exorcism”

9:00pm: “House Shock” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “Surprising Their Parents”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 211, Episode 3: “Leaving Big Pharma for Tulum, Mexico”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Las Vegas gets a design shake-up as Alison Victoria pushes for custom details that could help a property stand out. “Botched Homes” also brings two projects with very different challenges, including a bathroom that sounds like it might be better left unseen. Yep, this is one of those nights when the renovation reveals could be just as memorable as the finished rooms.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 2: “I’m Back to Change the Game”

10:00pm: “Botched Homes” (New) Season 1, Episode 7: “Rhinestone Throne”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Thursday shifts toward international house hunting, with buyers trying to reconnect with their roots or make a better life for their families abroad. Honestly, a move to Sicily or Ireland can come with a hefty price tag, while a family returning to Australia’s Sunshine Coast has to figure out whether their wish lists can meet in the middle.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 9: “Roots or Bust in Sicily and Ireland” Season 210, Episode 9: “Gloom to Glee on the Sunshine Coast

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, October 16, 2026

Friday has a little bit of everything, from unsettling homes in New England to buyers who have some very specific requirements. Retta and “Scariest House in America” bring another set of contenders for a major makeover, and “House Hunters” follows an attorney who notices every flaw and a couple who can’t agree on whether their next home should be a project.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America” (New) Season 3, Episode 5: “Nightmares in New England”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 281, Episode 1: “The Purrfect House” Season 280, Episode 7: “This Is Like Next Level”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saturday is packed with “House Hunters,” making it a good choice for viewers who enjoy watching buyers compare properties. The new episode brings a family hoping to find a historic home that can accommodate multiple generations. The tricky part? It seems like the buyer’s wife and mother don’t exactly see eye to eye.

2:30pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 2: “Multi-Gen Mess”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Sunday brings a lengthy block of renovation projects from Charlie Kawas before one final new house search closes out the week. This time, a military couple is dealing with the consequences of buying a home sight unseen. Yep, with the possibility of another relocation on the horizon, they have to decide whether it’s worth putting down roots or making another move.