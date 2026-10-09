Def Leppard, Goo Goo Dolls Announce Massive 2027 North American Tour

British rock band Def Leppard has announced an upcoming and extensive tour of North America. Alongside in the tour are Goo Goo Dolls and the Struts and all will perform from March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The tour features a massive 45 dates and is currently set to end on July 2, 2027, in Indianapolis.

For anyone wishing to book tickets for the Def Leppard tour, they will be available starting with an Artist Fan Club presale from 10 am on Monday, October 12. This is followed by a Verizon and CITI presale for US dates from 12 pm local time on Monday.

More ticket presales will be available throughout the week, ahead of the general on sale starting on Friday, October 16, at 10 am local time at Livenation.com.

New Tour & Album From Def Leppard

Fans no doubt want to know when the Sheffield hard rock band is releasing its new album. So far, it has released “Rejoice,” a new single, earlier in 2026 as they prepared to start their latest Las Vegas residency.

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, earlier this year, the Phil Collen told them the band continues to use every spare moment to work on their forthcoming album, expected to release in 2027. Meanwhile, according to a source, Def Leppard has drawn on many different inspirations to work on new music.

“What we’ve been doing now, I mean, the last album [Diamond Star Halos] was amazing. We did it during COVID,” he said in late July, “Me and Joe [Elliott] had a best time ever, just sending ideas. But we always wanted to be Queen. What Queen would do, you know. John Deacon writes ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ but everyone puts everything into it.”

“So, what Queen would do, you know, they would let Freddie Mercury take the stage and go, ‘Okay, we’re gonna put all this stuff in.’ You know, Roger Taylor doing all these high vocals and everyone put everything into other people’s songs, but it still had that Queen mark to it. But it also had something different. So we’ve started doing something like that and I think this album’s really diverse, the one we’re doing right now,” Phil added.

What Songs Will Feature On The New Album?

Getty Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Primary Wave)

Def Leppard certainly isn’t short on songs for their upcoming album. According to Joe Elliott, the band has around 18 songs on their working list. However, he did stress that not all songs would make the final track listing.

“[W]e’ve kind of got nearly two albums,” Elliott explained. “We’re gonna pick and choose which 10 or 11 we think are the right ones… we’ve got some great songs – very varied.”

Def Leppard has been working on their new album in various places, including a studio in a basement in Las Vegas while they were there for their residency. Meanwhile, the band has generally had a busy year, where they played more overseas tours, including more dates with their 2025 tour mates, Extreme.

Moreover, Def Leppard will finish out the current year on the road, including shows in October and November in several overseas locations, including Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. Fans in the US can enjoy the band’s warm up date on October 15, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

The following lists the upcoming tour dates and locations: