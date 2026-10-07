Britney Spears Makes a Rare Public Appearance With Sons Sean and Jayden at Dollywood

Britney Spears spent a rare day out with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, at Dollywood in Tennessee on Wednesday, October 7. The pop star shared a photo from the trip on Instagram.

The hitmaker, 44, posted a photo from Dollywood with Sean Preston and Jayden James, standing between them in sunglasses and a surgical mask.

She also posted video from around the park, including shots of the swings ride and other attractions. “Wow wow!!! I didn’t know this place existed, so incredibly cool and exciting but extremely hot and my skirt is too big for me family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Why Was Britney Spears’ Dollywood Trip Significant?

The trip marked a rare public outing for the pop star and her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The family outing was Spears’ first public appearance since her March arrest.

USA Today reported that Police arrested the singer on March 4 near her Ventura County, California, home after authorities received an anonymous report about a driver allegedly “traveling at high speeds and swerving.”

In the weeks that followed, Spears voluntarily entered a treatment facility.

She later agreed to plead to a “wet reckless” vehicle code violation, reducing the DUI charge to reckless driving involving alcohol.

Spears was sentenced to 12 months of probation and one day in jail, which was credited as time served. She was also ordered to meet with a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

Britney Spears Has Been Spending More Time With Her Sons

The Dollywood trip comes as Spears has been reconnecting with her children.

Her relationship with Sean and Jayden has received renewed attention in recent months after reports that the brothers encouraged their mother to seek treatment following her legal troubles.

The singer’s latest post offered a lighter glimpse of the family together, with Spears appearing excited to experience Dollywood for the first time.

What Has Jayden James Been Doing?

Jayden, 19, has also been carving out his own path in fashion and beauty.

He and his brother made their runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in June. Jayden later landed a six-page spread in Interview Magazine and joined MAC Cosmetics’ growing push into men’s beauty.

In August, Jayden was announced as a cover star for MACzine, the cosmetics company’s relaunched digital publication.

The cover showed him holding MAC Fix+ Setting Spray beneath the caption, “Who the [Expletive] is Jayden James?”

Britney Spears Supported Her Sons’ Fashion Debut

Getty Britney Spears – “I Am Britney Jean”

Although Spears did not attend her sons’ fashion show, she reportedly sent flowers to support them, as reported by Hello Magazine.

The family’s latest outing suggests their bond remains an important part of Spears’ life as she moves forward following a difficult year.

For now, Dollywood provided something simpler: a family day out, a few rides and a rare public moment with both of her sons.