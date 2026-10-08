Lady Gaga Posts Stripped, Brand-New Look

Lady Gaga is letting fans in on her beauty routine with a new look at how she gets glammed up at home.

The singer, 40, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday, Oct. 7, walking followers through her makeup routine from start to finish.

Gaga Rocks the Bare Faced Look

Gaga began with a makeup-free face, applying face oil before moving on to what appeared to be face cream.

She gave the mysterious product a fitting name.

“secret sauce,” Gaga called it.

From there, the Grammy winner applied foundation before moving on to contour and bronzer. She took her bronzer beyond her face, sweeping it across her chest and collarbones before adding a second shade.

Gaga then reached for concealer, lip liner and cream blush. Rather than using a brush for the final step, she blended the blush into her skin with her fingers.

Once her makeup was finished, the singer slipped into a cozy brown cable-knit sweater, completing her relaxed at-home look.

“home glam 💓” she captioned the post.

Fans immediately filled the comments with their reactions to seeing the pop star’s beauty routine.

“Everyone quiet my favorite show is on,” one wrote.

Another added, “MOTHER 😍.”

“Queen of make up,” someone else added.

Gaga Recently Became a Mom

The post is hardly Gaga’s first beauty tutorial this year. The singer, who founded makeup brand Haus Labs, has previously shared glimpses of her routine with followers.

In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 3, Gaga began by removing a pink sheet mask and revealing her bare skin underneath. She then applied concealer under her eyes, across the center of her forehead and around her mouth.

She followed that step with a contour stick, applying it beneath her cheekbones, along her nose, at the corners of her eyes and across her jawline.

Gaga returned to the subject of her beauty routine in another Instagram video on Sept. 25, continuing to give fans a closer look at the products and techniques she uses.

Her latest beauty post comes during a major new chapter in her personal life, as Gaga has also recently embraced motherhood.

The singer and her fiancé, tech executive Michael Polansky, welcomed their first child, daughter Rose Bean, via surrogate on June 9.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, Gaga has been enjoying spending time with her daughter at the couple’s home in Northern California.

“She is so incredibly happy and in her element as a mother,” the source said.

The insider added that Gaga “loves” being away from the fast pace of her superstar career and is prioritizing time with her family.

Gaga “doesn’t want to miss anything with Rose — feeding her, rocking her,” the source shared, adding that the musician is “absolutely in love” with her baby.

The source also said Gaga is enjoying the natural surroundings of Northern California, describing the setting as “the perfect” place for the family.

Gaga’s life has changed significantly since her touring schedule kept her busy, with the source noting that she is now “focused on private family time.”

Although Gaga kept her path to motherhood private, the insider said she “planned it so she would have time off in advance.”

Between quiet days at home with her daughter and casual beauty tutorials for her followers, Gaga appears to be embracing a more private side of life while still giving fans occasional glimpses behind the scenes.