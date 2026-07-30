Elton John Celebrates 36 Years of Sobriety: ‘Grateful for Every Single Day’

Elton John is raising a glass to one of the biggest milestones of his life.

The legendary singer celebrated 36 years of sobriety on Wednesday, July 29, with a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on the journey that changed his life. Sharing a photo of himself smiling while holding a glass of his alcohol-free sparkling wine, Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, the 79-year-old expressed gratitude for reaching the milestone.

“36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day,” he wrote.

Others shared how John’s story had given them hope, with one writing, “Three weeks sober today!! ❤️❤️ hoping for sobriety as commendable as yours.”

Another fan added, “Congratulations @eltonjohn very very proud of you!!!!! My boyfriend has been sober for 35 years. You and your amazing music influenced him to get sober. Thank you so much. Love you!!!!!! ❤”

Elton John Toasted the Milestone With His Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine

John’s post also spotlighted Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, the premium 0.0% alcohol sparkling wine he launched with husband David Furnish in January 2026.

According to his official website, the royal blue-bottled beverage was created to make celebrations more inclusive. At its launch, John said the sparkling wine was inspired by the idea that “every moment of celebration can be shared by all.”

He added that the alcohol-free Blanc de Blancs delivers “the elegance, effervescence, and joy” of traditional sparkling wine while inviting everyone to “raise a glass, savour the sparkle, and share in the timeless celebration of togetherness.”

Ryan White’s Passing Became the Turning Point in His Recovery

John has long been open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, often sharing how sobriety transformed both his personal life and career.

The singer previously revealed that attending the 1990 funeral of his close friend Ryan White became the “catalyst” that pushed him to seek help, per People. Reflecting on the experience during a 2019 interview promoting his memoir “Me,” John said he realized he had been complaining about insignificant things while White, who contracted HIV through a contaminated blood transfusion, never complained about his illness. The moment prompted him to check himself into Chicago’s Parkside Lutheran Hospital on July 29, 1990, beginning the sobriety journey he continues to celebrate today.

John has since credited White with “saving” his life and said recovery allowed him to marry David Furnish, welcome their two sons and establish the Elton John AIDS Foundation. His struggles with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine were later portrayed in the 2019 biopic “Rocketman.” In a 2019 interview with Variety, he also reflected on how addiction led to chest pains, days without sleep and repeated collapses before he finally decided to change his life.

Today, more than three decades later, John continues to celebrate that decision with the same message that resonated with millions of fans: “36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day.”