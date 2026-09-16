Jelly Roll Admits His Next Chapter Might Have Nothing to Do With Music

Jason DeFord, popularly known as Jelly Roll, is sharing a shift in his career mindset that might surprise even his longtime fans: he believes he has achieved everything he once set out to accomplish in the music industry, both as Jelly Roll the artist and Jason DeFord, the man behind the persona.

The country star explained in an interview with Y’all Access Radio that he had checked off everything he wanted to achieve in music. The backstage interview was recorded earlier this year and shared on social media Sept. 13.

“Everything that Jason or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I’ve done now,” he said.

There’s plenty behind that declaration. Jelly Roll won three Grammy Awards in 2026, including Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake. He’s also a CMA New Artist of the Year winner and an ACM Award winner.

Another major milestone arrived when Jelly Roll officially became a Grand Ole Opry member on March 10. He had previously received a surprise invitation during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, when Rogan played a video message from Opry member Craig Morgan inviting him to join.

For an artist who spent years building his career independently before achieving mainstream success, those accomplishments have given Jelly Roll reason to think seriously about what comes next. And that might not necessarily mean more music.

Jelly Roll Reveals What Could Make Him Leave His Music Career Behind

Make no mistake, the 41-year-old star has not announced his retirement. What he has revealed is just how far he’d be willing to follow his faith if he felt called toward a different path.

“At this point I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around, or what he wants me to do next,” Jelly Roll said. He then offered a particularly striking example of what that could mean.

“If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, Ky., I’m outta here,” he said. “Y’all will never see me again.” The singer pointed to his career accomplishments as part of the reason he feels that way, mentioning his Grammys, ACMs, CMAs and Grand Ole Opry membership.

“He gave me everything I ever wanted,” Jelly Roll said. His faith has increasingly been visible alongside his music. While accepting the Grammy for Beautifully Broken earlier this year, Jelly Roll spoke openly about his Christian faith and credited it with changing his outlook on life.

His latest remarks don’t establish that he’s preparing to abandon music. Instead, they show that after reaching many of his biggest professional goals, he remains open to a future that could take him somewhere entirely different.

Jelly Roll Is Already Taking a Major Step Back From Touring

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 27: Jelly Roll is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on August 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jelly Roll’s comments take on additional significance because he has already announced plans to step away from performing for an extended period.

During a July concert in Salt Lake City, he told the crowd that his upcoming performance in Colorado Springs would be his final show for the next year or two.

“This has truly been a lifetime experience for me,” Jelly Roll told the audience. “I’m fixing to take some time off and heal.” His final scheduled concert took place at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on July 30.

The planned break should be distinguished from his comments about potentially leaving music. Jelly Roll has announced a hiatus from performing, not his retirement from the music industry.

For now, his comments suggest that after reaching milestones he once dreamed about, Jelly Roll is giving himself something he hasn’t always had during his rise to fame: the freedom to decide what he wants the next chapter to look like.