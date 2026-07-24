Keke Palmer Celebrates Major Career Milestone: ‘This Star Belongs to All of Us’

Keke Palmer is getting her flowers on Hollywood Boulevard.

The actress, singer and host has officially been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of its Class of 2027, marking another major achievement in her more than two-decade career.

Palmer shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram on July 23, posting a video capturing the moment she received the phone call confirming the honor.

“Y’all… when I say I cannot believe the phone call I just got. I’M GETTING A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME!!!” she captioned the post.

The “Password” host went on to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, her team and those who have supported her throughout her career. She also made sure to recognize the people who have been there since the very beginning: her family.

“And my family, that has worked so hard my whole life for this incredible honor, this star belongs to all of us!!!!” Palmer wrote.

“You earned it mama!!!” another fan added.

Keke Palmer Joins a Star-Studded Walk of Fame Class

Palmer is one of 32 entertainers chosen for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

She joins a wide-ranging group of honorees that includes Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Lisa Kudrow, The Ramones and The Smashing Pumpkins. Fellow Black entertainers Raven-Symoné, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba and Delroy Lindo are also among those selected.

The new class was announced July 23 during an event at Funko Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard. Actress Ming-Na Wen, musician Sheila E. and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson revealed the honorees, who were chosen from hundreds of nominations.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors ratified the selections one day before the announcement.

An exact date for Palmer’s ceremony has not been revealed. Walk of Fame recipients are announced as part of a class before their individual star ceremonies are scheduled.

From Child Star to Emmy Winner

For Palmer, the honor is the latest milestone in a career that has continued to expand since she entered the entertainment industry as a child.

According to theGrio, Palmer’s breakout performance in 2006’s “Akeelah and the Bee” earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. She later became a Nickelodeon star with “True Jackson, VP” before building an adult acting career that has included films such as “Hustlers” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

Palmer also made Broadway history in 2014 when she became the first Black woman to play the title role in “Cinderella” on Broadway. At 21, she was also the youngest actress to take on the role at the time.

Her career has since stretched far beyond acting. Palmer has released music, produced projects, launched her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast and continued hosting NBC’s “Password.” In 2024, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for her work on the series.

More recently, Palmer has interviewed some of the biggest names in entertainment and culture. She sat down with Oprah Winfrey for her podcast and interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival, per HelloBeautiful.

Now, her name will eventually have a permanent place along Hollywood Boulevard, and Palmer made clear that she views the achievement as bigger than herself.

“This star belongs to all of us!!!!”