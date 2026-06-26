Fans Show Support for Mickey Rourke, 73, After He Looks Completely Different In Latest Public Appearance

Mickey Rourke made a rare public appearance this week, and he looks completely different from a few months ago. In photos obtained by the New York Post, Rourke looks almost unrecognizable as he steps out in Los Angeles with sunglasses and a stained gray hoodie. His face has changed, as have his teeth.

Mickey Rourke Looks Noticeably Different During Latest Outing

Speaking of his appearance, Dr. Jason Auerbach, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, told the publication, “He has had some trauma to his face. And that trauma over the years has definitely affected the dental support structures.” Some of this past trauma dates back to when Rourke was an amateur boxer.

Auerbach discussed Rourke’s dental work, saying, “Implants should be seen as basically permanent. They “should really last a very, very long time, if not a lifetime,” if done correctly by a professional and maintained. He added that “the more you clench and grind the teeth, the more bone loss around those teeth that you have, the more wear and tear of the teeth you have. You could fracture teeth.”

Fans Show Support for Mickey Rourke

The publication also shared the photos of Rourke on Instagram and provided more information about him in the caption. “Mickey Rourke showed off his missing teeth as he stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week. The former pro boxer looked less than put together with stains under his mouth and on his clothes, while walking his three small dogs,” the caption states.

Fans reacted to the post in the comment section, showing support for the actor. “Life is so cruel. Be nice to people, you never know what could happen,” a fan wrote. “He’s actually a really nice guy!!,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “73 isn’t young anymore. He is doing what he can in life, like us all,” “Really hoping this guy pulls through,” and “This is so sad, so so so sad!”

Mickey Rourke’s Challenging Time

Getty Mickey Rourke attends the premiere of “Triple 9”

Rourke has fallen on hard times in recent months, following a very public eviction from his house. The “The Wrestler” star was forced to leave his rented home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles due to unpaid rent. The amount of unpaid back rent was $59,100, People reports.

When Rourke’s money troubles and eviction became public, some fans rallied around him to help raise the necessary funds through a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign goal was $100,000, but Rourke publicly dismissed it in a video shared on Instagram in January.

“That’s not me, okay?” he said in the video. “I’d rather, if I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no (expletive) charity …” He continued, saying, “whoever did this. I wouldn’t know what a GoFundMe foundation is in a million years. My life is very simple, I wouldn’t go to outside sources like that.” Later in the video, he also called it “embarrassing.”

The campaign was started by a woman named Liya-Joelle Jones, who said she was Kimberly Hines’ assistant. Hines is Rourke’s manager. The campaign also claimed that it had been “created with Mickey’s full permission.”

Following his eviction, Rourke stayed at a West Hollywood hotel, People reports, but it is unclear where he is living now.