Tallulah Willis Shares Sweet Moment With Dad Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle

Tallulah Willis shared a tender moment with her father, Bruce Willis, as the actor continues to live with frontotemporal dementia.

The 32-year-old actress and artist posted a photo on Instagram showing herself leaning over to kiss the top of her 71-year-old father’s head while the two spent time together.

All About the Sweet Moment

“Sunday funday at Papa’s,” Tallulah captioned the photo.

In the picture, Tallulah has one arm wrapped around Bruce as she kisses him. The “Die Hard” star appears relaxed while sitting beside his daughter.

Fans quickly took to the comments to acknowledge the sweet moment.

“So sweet and so beautiful,” one wrote.

Another added, “Sending oceans of love.”

The personal glimpse into their time together comes as the Willis family continues to support Bruce following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Tallulah has shared occasional photos with her father over the years and has also spoken publicly about the family’s experience navigating his health condition.

She shared a sweet photo at her wedding back in August.

“A tender moment with my dad and Justin at the start of wedding weekend,” Tallulah wrote.

Bruce shares three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — with his former wife, Demi Moore. He and Moore divorced in 2000 but have maintained a close relationship and continued to come together as a family.

Bruce also has two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

The extended family has remained connected while supporting the actor, with Moore and Heming Willis both speaking publicly about their family’s experience.

Bruce Continues to Fight His Health Battle With the Support of His Family

Heming Willis has been particularly open about the challenges of caring for her husband.

In May, she provided an update on Bruce’s health during an interview with TODAY.

“We’re doing well, my husband is loved and supported, and we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” Heming Willis told the outlet.

Heming Willis has previously described initially approaching caregiving as a “solo mission.” Over time, she said she learned more about the impact caregiving can have on a person’s health and recognized the importance of taking care of herself as well.

“I learned about statistics of caregiving and how bad it is for your health, which I didn’t realize early on,” Heming Willis told the outlet.

She also discussed how women can become focused on meeting the needs of everyone around them while neglecting their own well-being.

“Prior to (knowing this), I wasn’t prioritizing my health,” Heming Willis, added. “As women in this world, we prioritize everyone’s needs above our own, but that doesn’t make us a hero.”

Bruce’s family has continued to keep him surrounded by people who love and support him as they navigate his diagnosis.

Tallulah’s latest photo offers another glimpse at that family bond, showing a quiet moment between father and daughter away from the public spotlight.

Her simple caption and affectionate gesture underscored the personal connection she continues to share with Bruce amid his ongoing health battle.