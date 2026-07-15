Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Which Celebrity Friend of Diana Ross Frightened Her as a Child

Tracee Ellis Ross reveals that growing up she was able to meet some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars, but one famous artist left her feeling more frightened than starstruck.

During the July 14 episode of the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, Ross reflected on the celebrities she encountered as the daughter of music legend Diana Ross. While discussing some of the well-known figures who surrounded her family, the “Black-ish” star revealed that artist Andy Warhol made an intimidating impression on her as a child.

Ross told host Keke Palmer that Warhol once created artwork featuring her and her sisters. However, she did not fully understand the experience at the time.

“I was not starstruck. I was actually frightened,” Ross recalled.

Palmer suggested that Warhol’s distinctive appearance may have contributed to Ross’ childhood reaction. The artist became widely recognizable for his pale complexion, signature white hair and unconventional public persona.

Ross agreed that his appearance may have played a role but admitted that she struggled to make sense of the situation as a young girl.

“I did not understand what was happening,” she said.

Tracee Ellis Ross Recalls Growing Up Around Famous Family Friends

Warhol was not the only entertainment icon Ross encountered during her childhood.

During her conversation with Palmer, Ross recalled meeting “I Love Lucy” star Lucille Ball when she was young. She also revealed that singer Marvin Gaye regularly called her family’s home.

Although those experiences may sound extraordinary to fans, Ross grew up surrounded by artists and entertainers because of her mother’s legendary music career.

The actress said Warhol photographed her alongside her sisters, Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross, as part of an art project involving their mother.

Diana commissioned Warhol to photograph the family in 1981 and transform the images into his signature silkscreen artwork. One of the resulting portraits later appeared on the cover of Diana’s 1982 album, “Silk Electric.”

However, Ross did not view the experience through the lens of Warhol’s fame or influence at the time. Instead, his appearance and the unfamiliar situation left her confused.

Her reaction also reflected how differently she viewed celebrities as a child. While many people would consider meeting Warhol a rare experience, Ross knew many famous entertainers primarily as friends and colleagues of her mother.

Andy Warhol Left a Lasting Impression on Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross has built an acclaimed career of her own through television, film and fashion, but her childhood gave her an unusual perspective on fame.

During the podcast conversation, she acknowledged that certain celebrities can still leave her feeling starstruck. However, her early encounters with famous people did not always create the reaction others might expect.

Warhol stood out because Ross remembered feeling afraid rather than impressed by his celebrity status.

Palmer appeared amused by the unexpected admission and immediately connected Ross’ reaction to the artist’s recognizable appearance.

Although Ross can now reflect on the experience with humor, she made it clear that her younger self did not understand why Warhol looked the way he did or what was happening during the photo session.

The resulting artwork eventually became part of Diana Ross’ music history, giving Tracee and her sisters a permanent connection to one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Years later, Ross remembers the experience for a much simpler reason: Andy Warhol frightened her.