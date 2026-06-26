‘Real Housewives’ Alum Mourns Beloved Ex-Husband Following Tragic Motorcycle Accident: ‘He Will Be Loved’

Tragedy has struck the family of a former “Real Housewives” star. According to the Herald Sun, 61-year-old Cameron Reyntjes, the ex-husband of “The Real Housewives of Melbourne” star Gina Liano, has died following a motorcycle accident in Melbourne, Australia.

Liano and Reyntjes were together for 15 years and married for a decade, and share a 29-year-old son named Myles Reyntjes.

RHOMelbourne Alum Gina Liano Mourns Passing of Her Ex-Husband Cameron Reyntjes

“The Real Housewives of Melbourne” alum Gina Liano is mourning the loss of her ex-husband, Cameron Reyntjes, who she described to the Herald Sun as “very loved” following his death in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 25.

According to the outlet, the 61-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident on the Calder Freeway in Melbourne. “At this stage, it appears the rider has come-off his motorbike and no other vehicles were involved,” Victoria Police shared.

The former couple shares an older son named Myles. Reyntjes was also a grandfather to Myles’ son, Luca.

Liano, who is also the mother of a son named Christos Nicolas from a previous relationship, shared how dedicated her ex-husband was to helping raise him during their time together.

“I started going out with him when (my other son) Christos was one, so he helped me raise both boys. A handsome, beautiful man,” she said.

Liano went on to share that her ex-husband was passionate about fitness but had also dealt with heart complications, including undergoing open-heart surgery. Looking at Reyntjes’ Instagram, he was an avid gym-goer, frequently sharing mirror selfies during his workouts.

At the time of his passing, he was in a relationship with a woman named Paula for nearly 10 years.

RHOMelbourne Is Officially Returning in 2027

“The Real Housewives of Melbourne” first premiered in 2014 on Arena, as one of the international installments of “The Real Housewives.” The original cast consisted of Liano, Jackie Gillies, Andrea Moss, Janet Roach, Chyka Keebaugh, and Lydia Schiavello.

Liano was a cast member for four out of the five seasons, with the fifth season concluding in 2021. Now, five years later, Pedestrian reported that the series is making a comeback after production company ITV Australia won the rights to move forward with a new season.

The outlet also reported that Liano, a fan-favorite on the show, is the only original housewife making a grand return, with producers looking for fresh faces for season 6.

Fans on the @therealhousewiveszone Instagram account, which shared the exciting news about an upcoming new season, were thrilled to hear about Liano’s return.

“If Gina is there I’m watching 🙋‍♀️🦊,” a fan shared.

“Don’t bring it back unless @ginaliano is in it!” Another fan commented.