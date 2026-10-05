Could Sonny’s Biggest Critic Be the One to Clear His Name? ‘GH’ Fans Predict an Awkward Twist

Trying to expose someone’s wrongdoing can get complicated when the evidence points in an unexpected direction. For one determined “General Hospital” character, finding the truth could mean reconsidering the very person she wants to bring down.

Some viewers would welcome that reversal. They’re questioning her judgment, accusing her of applying different standards to different people, and imagining how uncomfortable it would be if she had to admit she was wrong. Others believe following the evidence should matter more than any personal grudge.

So, could Sonny Corinthos’ latest controversy force an unlikely defender to step forward? Read on to find out who has fans anticipating a potentially ironic turn.

Could Josslyn’s Investigation Help Sonny Instead?

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to raise a question about Josslyn Jacks’ role in the latest storyline.

“IRONY OF IRONIES: Will Agent Barbie Actually Be The One To EXONERATE Sonny?” the duo wrote.

Josslyn has been working as an agent for the WSB, with the goal of taking down her former stepfather, Sonny Corinthos. She also blames Sonny for the death of her older brother, Morgan.

That personal history makes the possibility of her clearing his name especially complicated. An investigation she hopes will expose Sonny could instead require her to acknowledge evidence in his favor.

Play

For some viewers, that would be a welcome change.

“I hope Joss eats her words. She blames Sonny for everything,” one fan commented.

Another questioned whether she could put her feelings aside long enough to reach an impartial conclusion.

“She is obsessed with taking Sonny down. There is no way she is going to investigate and find out the truth. She is doing the same thing she accuses Sonny of. I wish the new WSB Director would fire her. Joss as an agent is beyond ridiculous.”

That commenter’s reaction captured a central concern among these viewers: whether Josslyn’s determination to pursue Sonny could interfere with her ability to follow the evidence.

Fans Accuse Josslyn of Applying a Double Standard

Play

Several responses focused on what viewers saw as inconsistencies in Josslyn’s judgment.

“That would be nice. Joss is obsessed with taking Sonny down. However, does Joss forget that her Uncle is Jerry Jax, who killed multiple people and took everyone in Metro Court hostage? Just saying,” one “General Hospital” fan wrote.

The fan was referring to Jerry Jacks, using his history to question how Josslyn views wrongdoing within her own family compared with Sonny’s actions.

Another viewer wrote, “Joss is out there killing people too, but I guess that’s ok.”

Other commenters extended their frustration to Josslyn’s conversations with Trina Robinson.

“Her and Trina always have selective memory,” one fan wrote, adding that they had muted the characters during that day’s episode.

“Joss the 5 minute WSB agent, needs to go to Australia and take Trina with her!” another commented.

Those responses reflect the viewers’ opinions of Josslyn’s behavior and her role as an agent. For these fans, the possibility of her exonerating Sonny would force a confrontation with the assumptions they believe she has been making.

Fans Predict Sonny’s Accusers Will Have to Eat Their Words

Play

Some commenters were already imagining the fallout if Sonny were cleared.

“Can NOT wait for everyone to eat crow, when they find out it was Drew and Ava and NOT Sonny,” one viewer wrote.

Another predicted that the consequences would reach beyond Josslyn.

“The list of people who will have egg on their face after they find out Ava and Drew are masterminds, not to mention Dante went way too far this time.”

Those comments point to Drew Cain and Ava Jerome as the people actually responsible for the beat down that Jenz Sidwell and Curtis Ashford received in prison. Another fan brought Willow Cain into the discussion, writing, “That would be a twist just get Drew and Willow for all their crimes already.”

The responses express fans’ expectations and accusations, rather than establishing anyone’s guilt. Still, they show how strongly these viewers want the investigation to shift away from Sonny.

Play

One commenter also anticipated lasting damage to his family relationships.

“When the truth comes out, Sonny should never forgive any of them, especially Dante,” the fan wrote.

Another brought the discussion back to Josslyn’s responsibility as an investigator.

“If she is worth her salt, she will figure out Sonny has been framed.”

For these viewers, the most satisfying twist would be watching Sonny’s determined critic uncover evidence that helps him. Could Josslyn follow the truth wherever it leads, even if it means clearing the man she hoped to take down?