Which Soap Favorite Got Her Start on ‘Another World’? Fans Revisit a Surprising Connection

Before becoming familiar faces in Port Charles, many “General Hospital” stars built their careers in other fictional towns. Those early roles can reveal unexpected connections between performers, linking characters and shows that longtime soap fans remember fondly.

One actress’s daytime debut is now giving fans a chance to revisit the beginning of a career that eventually spanned four soaps. While many know her for outspoken characters and memorable romances, her first soap appearance introduced someone quite different.

The throwback also carries a poignant connection to an actor fans are currently remembering. Read on to find out which “GH” favorite began her daytime journey far from Port Charles.

Rena Sofer’s First Soap Role Had an ‘Another World’ Connection

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a piece of daytime history.

“On This Day In Soap Opera History 1987: Future GHer Rena Sofer made her daytime TV debut via NBC’s ANOTHER WORLD. Her Joyce Abernathy was a Seattle, Washington native and a former flame of Sam Fowler (Robert Kelker-Kelly),” the duo wrote.

For viewers who associate Sofer with Lois Cerullo or Quinn Fuller, the post offered a reminder of an earlier character in her soap resume.

Her portrayal of Joyce preceded the roles that would make her a familiar presence across several daytime dramas. It also connected her early career to Kelker-Kelly, whose portrayal of Sam remains part of many “Another World” fans’ memories.

One commenter focused on Sofer herself, writing, “She’s even more lovely now.”

From ‘Loving’ to Port Charles and Los Angeles

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After her daytime debut on “Another World,” Sofer moved to “Loving,” portraying Amelia “Rocky” McKenzie Domeq from 1988 to 1991.

That role took her to the fictional town of Corinth before she made her Port Charles debut as Lois Cerullo in 1993.

Sofer played Lois on “General Hospital” from 1993 to 1997. Decades later, she returned to the character in 2023, giving viewers another opportunity to watch her in the role before her 2025 exit.

Between those “GH” chapters, Sofer spent nearly a decade on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” She portrayed Quinn Fuller from 2013 to 2022, adding another substantial daytime role to her career.

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From Joyce to Rocky, Lois, and Quinn, the throwback highlighted the starting point of a career that reached audiences across different soap communities. Depending on when they began watching, fans may have first encountered Sofer in very different surroundings.

Soap Fans Recognize a Poignant Connection to Robert Kelker-Kelly

The mention of Kelker-Kelly gave the anniversary post an additional significance following news of his passing.

“Ironic this ends up posting right after Robert’s death,” one soap fan commented.

Another offered a brief tribute: “RIP Robert Kelker Kelly.”

Although the post celebrated Sofer’s debut, those responses acknowledged the actor connected to that early role. For longtime viewers, a piece of soap history became an opportunity to remember him as well.

The throwback brought together two careers at an early point in their daytime journeys. Nearly four decades later, that connection remains part of the history fans continue to revisit, celebrating Sofer’s work while remembering Kelker-Kelly’s contribution to daytime television.