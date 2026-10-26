Guess Which Iconic Boy Band Member Competed on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 26

“The Amazing Race” has featured quite a few celebrities during its nearly 40 seasons. It can be surprisingly easy to miss some of them when watching the season, but with so many seasons available, it’s also possible to start late enough that the contestants of past seasons end up being unknown to new viewers.

Jonathan Knight appeared in Season 26, which aired in 2015, but he was famous in the late ’80s, which could leave him unrecognized by viewers who aren’t into the ’80s music scene. Knight’s claim to fame comes from being a member of the band New Kids on the Block. The band’s biggest hit was “Step by Step.” It was released in 1990 and hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Season 26 had a Dating Theme

“The Amazing Race” loves its themes, and Season 26 was no exception. This time, the theme was all about dating. Half the pairs were established couples, but the other half were strangers matched together as a blind date.

Knight appeared with Harley Rodriguez as his partner, whom he was dating at the time. At least, they were dating at the time Season 26 was filmed. They came in ninth place, which means they were eliminated in the fourth leg of the competition, making their appearance quite short. The couple has since gotten married.

Other Celebrities Who Appeared on ‘The Amazing Race’

Knight is far from the only celebrity to make an appearance on “The Amazing Race.” The show even ran a celebrity edition that had the prize be a donation to the charity of the winning pair’s choice.

Brian Thomas Smith, an actor and comedian who appeared in “The Big Bang Theory,” competed in Season 7 with his brother, Greg Smith. The same season had Rob and Amber Mariano as competitors from “Survivor.”

Mike White, who wrote the movie “School of Rock,” appeared in Season 14 alongside his dad, Mel White.

Season 16 featured Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd from “Big Brother.” Like Knight, they would also get married after their appearance on “The Amazing Race.”

Even some athletes have stepped into the race, such as retired NBA players Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, who were a team in Season 30. This season also featured professional race car drivers Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly, who would make it to fourth place.

Tuning into “The Amazing Race” often comes with the possibility of spotting a team with a celebrity or two in the mix, and could add to the fun of cheering them on to the finish line.