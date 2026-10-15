Collin Gosselin Sends Message to Jon & Kate Following the Release of His Book

Former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Collin Gosselin released his memoir, “In the Shadow of the Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” on October 13. After the book’s release, his dad, Jon Gosselin, offered his support, and the 22-year-old is responding and speaking out about Kate Gosselin’s recent comments.

Collin Gosselin Says Jon Has Always Supported Him as He Responds to Kate

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TMZ interviewed Collin on October 15, and the reporter told the “Special Forces” star that his dad, Jon, had recently spoken positively about his book, while his mother, on the other hand, had done the opposite. She then asked for his thoughts, noting that his mother had seemingly questioned his mental health with her recent commentary.

@tmz 🚨🗣️ Former ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ star Collin Gosselin speaks out on his mom’s criticism of his mental health and his dad’s support for him. ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

“It’s the same old thing that she’s saying,” he began when discussing his mother. He then began to discuss Jon, saying, “First and foremost, I want to say thank you to my father. He’s always had my back. He’s always backed me up.”

After that, the TV star stated that Jon had “always been there for me.” Regarding his mother, Collin then said that she’s “said these things time and time again,” before saying he’s gotten “multiple psychiatric evaluations,” saying specifically that he’s had three and that he’s passed all of them.

The reporter then asked Collin whether passing his psychiatric evaluations made him feel more confident about his family situation. “Well, I always knew, and I always knew that I wasn’t the one who was in the wrong,” stating that the psychiatric evaluations simply provided evidence.

Regarding Jon’s comments about “In the Shadow of the Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” he told Us Weekly, “First and foremost, I couldn’t be more proud of my son’s heartbreaking memoir and his mission to help other victims of abuse.”

Collin Recently Discussed His Dad

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Collin went to live with his dad in 2018 after being released from the behavioral institution he’d been housed at for 20 months. Recently, in a Us Weekly interview, he discussed their dynamic in the early days of his release.

“When we first reunited, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know you were looking for me.'” “I didn’t know he was going to court to find out where I was and that we were both kept in the dark. The last thing I was told was that he didn’t want anything to do with me,” Collin added.

He then said, “There was this huge, crazy moment when I was like, ‘I was told I wasn’t allowed to visit you,’ and he was [like, ‘I was] told you didn’t want to visit me,’ and we sat down and hashed it all out and realized we both wanted the same thing the whole time.”

When asked if reconnecting with Jon was “hard,” he responded, “We were like two broken people trying to rebuild a relationship from scratch. I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ and he felt like, ‘I don’t know how to be there for my son after everything he’s gone through.’ We worked on that, and now we’re closer than ever. Good things take time.”