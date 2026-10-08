Jenny Slatten Reveals How Sumit Singh Has Supported Her Amid ALS Battle

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s marriage has only grown stronger as they navigate her ALS diagnosis together.

The “90 Day Fiancé” couple opened up about their relationship in Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year issue, with Jenny, 68, sharing that Sumit, 38, has stepped up as her primary caregiver amid her ongoing health battle.

Jenny Praised Sumit

“Sumit does everything for me,” Jenny told the outlet. “Going through this has made me even more grateful for the life we have together.”

The reality star added that facing ALS together has changed their relationship in an unexpected way.

“Our love has become stronger because we’ve had to face things together that we never expected. It’s shown me just how much we can rely on each other,” she says.

Jenny revealed in May that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness. She was diagnosed in December 2025 and later shared in August that her symptoms were “progressing.”

A September update posted to the couple’s GoFundMe page said Jenny was continuing to experience worsening symptoms.

“Jenny is getting weaker by the day,” the update said. “She is on 2 medications for ALS … both supposed to slow the process down, [but] both pills make Jenny very tired.”

As Jenny’s condition has progressed, Sumit has taken on more responsibilities at home. Still, he says Jenny continues to find reasons to enjoy their life together.

“From the moment we wake up, Jenny is always looking out for me and finding a reason to smile,” he tells Us. “I really admire how she continues to find joy in life, even during difficult times. Her positivity inspires me every day.”

Jenny says Sumit’s everyday gestures have made a difference throughout her ALS journey.

“Sumit has been giving me more massages than ever before,” she shares. “He also makes me coffee and pancakes, which I definitely appreciate. It’s those little, everyday things.”

Fans Have Watched Their Love Story for Years

The couple has been married since 2021, when Jenny relocated to Sumit’s native India after their relationship played out on “90 Day Fiancé.” They say traveling and experiencing new places together remains an important part of their life.

“We love to travel together and start new journeys,” they gush. “Exploring different parts of India and experiencing new places together gives us the opportunity to make new memories and enjoy life together.”

Jenny and Sumit also celebrated their relationship with a commitment ceremony on “90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort” in 2025.

“It gave us the opportunity to really speak from the heart and recommit to each other,” they tell Us. “It was a very meaningful moment for both of us.”

After years together, the couple credits their lasting bond to their friendship as much as their romance.

“We genuinely enjoy doing things together, and I think that’s important because you want to enjoy life with your partner the same way you would with your best friend,” they say. “At the end of the day, it’s about choosing each other every day.”