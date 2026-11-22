“90 Day Fiancé” star Sheila Mangubat has died at 35, just days before her 36th birthday. Her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, shared the heartbreaking news as friends and fellow reality TV personalities paid tribute to her, according to TMZ.

Dangerfield announced Sheila’s death in an Instagram post, saying he had learned the news from her family. She died Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Philippines.

Her Passing Was Confirmed By Many

“It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss,” he wrote.

Sheila’s family also confirmed her passing through social media, sharing a glimpse of her final farewell. Her brother, Jonathan, posted a video from her funeral on his Facebook Stories on Sunday. Earlier, he had shared a video showing family members gathered around Sheila as they mourned her.

Sheila had reportedly been hospitalized in the days leading up to her death while battling uterine cancer. Dangerfield also reportedly spoke with her through FaceTime while she was receiving hospital care.

The news has prompted an outpouring of sadness from viewers who followed Sheila’s story on the TLC franchise. She first appeared on Season 6 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” where audiences watched her relationship with Dangerfield unfold.

The pair initially connected through a Facebook group for deaf singles. Their relationship was documented on the show as they navigated a long-distance romance, communication challenges and obstacles involving the K-1 visa process.

Tributes Poured In

Although the couple ended their relationship in October 2025 after years of difficulties trying to build a life together, Dangerfield said they had rekindled their romance in June 2026.

Fellow cast member Annalyn Fox also shared an emotional tribute to Sheila, remembering her for the kindness she showed behind the scenes. Fox spoke about how Sheila treated her with compassion when she joined the reality TV franchise.

“A lot of times SOME women are very mean to me even though they don’t know me in real life, especially when I joined 90 Day.. They think opinion equals being nasty but Sheila was different..Sheila proved to me that not all my fellow women are like that and you could be so much more than being a competitive and mean girl type of woman.

“She treated me with kindness and understanding and listened, instead of judging and being a typical mean girl. She was a woman with substance, beauty and grace. She will be missed.”

Fox’s words offered another glimpse into the impression Sheila made on those around her beyond the cameras.

As news of her death spread, fans also took to social media to share their condolences and remember the reality star. Many expressed sadness over her passing and sent prayers to her loved ones.

Sheila’s death comes after viewers had followed her efforts to overcome the challenges in her relationship and create a future with Dangerfield. Her family, friends and fans are now mourning her loss.