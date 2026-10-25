Jon Gosselin Reaches Out to Estranged Children, Asks They Read Collin’s Book and ‘Form Your Own Opinions’

During the late 2000s, Jon and Kate Gosselin and their kids were one of television’s most popular families thanks to the blockbuster success of TLC reality TV hit “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” After the couple split up after five seasons, the show continued for six more as “Kate Plus 8” before ending in 2017.

In the years since then, it’s become clear that the rifts in the Gosselin family have grown deep — demonstrated by the conflicting statements being made about the bombshell allegations in Collin Gosselin‘s betselling tell-all “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

While Collin details numerous instances of physical and psychological abuse by mother Kate (including being placed in a psychiatric facility for nearly two years when he was just 12), she’s responded by claiming Collin is mentally ill — a claim that ex-husband Jon has disputed.

Years of Estrangement From His Children

Now, Jon is speaking out even further to refute his ex-wife’s claims, support Collin’s allegations and send a message to his other children (he’s maintained relationships with Collin and daughter Hannah, but has remained estranged from the other six for years).

“I haven’t talked to them. I mean, I know Hannah [Gosselin] has,” he said of the current state of his relationship with his estranged kids in a recent interview with “Entertainment Weekly.” “But I have not personally talked to them.”

Asked if he wanted to speak with his estranged children, he replied, “Of course I want to talk to them.”

He added: “It’s not about the book stuff. I just want to know how their life is going. I mean, we’re perfect strangers now. It’s been a long time with Mady and Cara. About 13 years I’ve been estranged from them. I have no idea why. And then the other four, I haven’t seen them since before COVID, maybe.”

‘Form Your Own Opinions’

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He continued by detailing the efforts he’s taken to contact them, both privately and publicly.

“In the early days [I] tried to reach out to you privately,” he said, addressing them via the interview.

“I hope you understand that I still love you,” he added. “I hope one day you reach out to me. And please read your brother’s book because I think that will explain a lot. Be your own person. You are all adults now. Form your own opinions and try to take in as much information before you talk ill will or anything about anyone in this family.”

A Netflix Documentary Is Coming

Netflix

After its release, Collin’s book has shot to the top of The New York Times Bestseller List.

Meanwhile, more drama promises to unfold with Netflix‘s announcement that production is underway on a new “Jon & Kate Plus 8” documentary.

“The new documentary pieces together the story from the perspectives of the children who grew up on camera, the adults who built a brand around them and the audience that couldn’t look away,” read the announcement from Netflix’s Tudum.

Jon has confirmed his participation in the upcoming documentary. “Yes, I did film a Netflix doc along with Hannah and Collin and a few other key people,” he told “Entertainment Tonight. “That will also fill in major gaps in timeline.”