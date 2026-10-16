Dr. Phil Addresses Collin Gosselin’s Claim of His Involvement in $2M Offer to Stop Parents’ Divorce

While Collin Gosselin‘s parents have been sharing very different responses to the bombshell claims in his new memoir, another celebrity mentioned in the book is speaking out.

That would be Dr. Phil McGraw, longtime host of the “Dr. Phil” daytime show, who is responding to allegations made abouut him in Gosselin’s book, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

A Behind-the-Scenes Bribe?

Play

While viewers of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” watched the marriage of Jon and Kate Gosselin unravel in real time, Collin writes in his book that the couple’s fractured relationship threatened to shut down what was one of TLC‘s biggest cash cows.

According to the book (via Us Weekly), Collin alleges TLC offered Jon and Kate $2 million if they remained together “and pretend the marriage was intact” so the hit show could continue.

Instrumental to that alleged deal was Dr. Phil, with Collin claiming that McGraw secretly met with Jon and Kate to encourage them to take the money under the guise of marriage counseling.

“He wasn’t stepping into our lives as a neutral party,” Collin wrote in the book. “He was stepping in as someone with power, connections, and a real interest in preserving the TLC empire that had formed around my mom.”

Per The Blast, Collin wrote that Dr. Phil’s real goal was to “negotiate a deal to keep their marriage together for the cameras.”

He wrote, “Not for love or healing, but for the show, for the franchise,” recalling he was surprised that McGraw seemed to “orchestrate what was essentially a contract marriage.”

Added Collin: “It was in everyone’s best interests — TLC, the production companies, the daytime talk circuit, the magazines — if my parents kept up a fake front.”

Dr. Phil Responds

McGraw issued a statement to Us Weekly, flatly denying the claims in the book.

“These allegations are false,” reads a statement by McGraw’s rep.

“Neither Dr. Phil nor anyone associated with the program, produced by CBS Studios, had any direct or indirect interest, financial or otherwise in the show ‘Jon and Kate Plus 8,’ which was independently produced by another network,” the statement continued.

“Neither Dr. Phil, nor anyone associated with his show ever facilitated, encouraged, participated in or knew anything about any payments to the Gosselins by the other network as alleged by their son Collin, who Dr. Phil has never met.” the statement added.

“He was never asked to make or deliver any such payment nor did he do so. At no time did Dr. Phil have any vested interest in the Gosselins’ marriage nor the status of their marriage nor did he intercede to keep the couple together outside the few ‘Dr. Phil’ programs, things which are publicly available and where he offered support in his typical role. The Gosselins were simply guests on the show, not unlike the other 20,000+ over 21 years,” the statement concluded.

Jon Gosselin Made a Similar Claim Years Ago

Getty

Despite Dr. Phil’s rebuttal, Collin’s allegation checks out with some remarks made by his father, Jon Gosselin, several years earlier.

Back in 2019, Jon claimed that he could have received a seven-figure bonus if he chose to remain in a sham marriage and play make believe for the cameras.

“I could have made millions of dollars if I would’ve just continued, took their offer and stayed married for two years,” he told the Daily Mail at the time. “And I probably wouldn’t even be sitting here today. But I couldn’t live with myself. I couldn’t live a lie.”