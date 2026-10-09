‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fan Favorite Reveals Heartbreaking Loss

“90 Day Fiancé” star Kenny Niedermeier is mourning the loss of his father.

Niedermeier shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Friday, Oct. 9, revealing that his father had died earlier in the week at age 92. Alongside his announcement, the reality star posted a photo of the pair smiling together inside a car.

“My wonderful 92 year old father passed away this week in Toledo Ohio. The greatest, kindest, most open hearted, genuine man I’ve ever known. Love you Dad,” Niedermeier wrote.

Fans Show Their Support in the Comments

Fans quickly filled the comments with messages of sympathy, sharing their condolences and offering support as he grieves.

“My heart breaks for you.. we are never old enough to lose a parent… please accept my sincere condolences. May he rest in peace..” one person wrote.

Another commenter added, “Sending condolences… losing a parent who was as loving as yours is never easy, no matter the age.”

Niedermeier’s husband and fellow “90 Day Fiancé” star, Armando Rubio, also offered a heartfelt message.

“Such an amazing man. wish I could be there with you… but my heart is. Love you,” Armando wrote.

Fellow cast member Kimberly Menzies shared her support as well, commenting, “Oh Kenny. I am so so sorry.”

Other fans left heart and dove emojis, while one person reflected on the impact Niedermeier’s father had on his son.

“I am sorry to hear that your dad has passed, even at an older age, it’s never easy to lose them. Just remember that you and the wonderful and kind man that you are is a testament to how amazing your father was,” the commenter wrote.

Last year, Niedermeier offered followers a glimpse of another meaningful family moment. He shared a photo with his father, then 91, and his daughter Cassidy outside a stadium named in honor of his father at Ottawa Hills High School.

“With my Dad (91) in front of the stadium named after him, [Ottawa Hills High School] with daughter Cassidy,” he wrote at the time.

Kenny & Armando Have Had a Difficult Year

The family news comes after a challenging period for Niedermeier and Armando, who recently faced a medical emergency involving Armando’s daughter, Hannah.

In July, the 13-year-old was airlifted to an Arizona hospital after experiencing a brain bleed. In an August 29 Instagram update, Armando revealed that Hannah had returned to Mexico after undergoing tests and physical therapy.

“Thank you, Arizona. Thank you, USA ❤️🇺🇸 With so much gratitude, we are headed back to Mexico,” he wrote, explaining that the family had left home suddenly when Hannah’s medical emergency occurred.

Armando said Hannah was doing well and had returned to her usual self, although she still had restrictions. Doctors had not yet determined the cause of her brain bleed, and further appointments and testing were planned.

“But for today, we are grateful for the blessings we have,” he wrote. “Grateful that Hannah is here. Grateful for every prayer. Every message. Every person who helped us. Every doctor, nurse, friend, stranger, and family member who stood beside us through all this.”

He also thanked the people who helped the family during their time in Arizona, ending the post with gratitude for the support they received.

As Niedermeier mourns his father, he has received an outpouring of love from fans and friends, including those who have followed the couple’s journey on “90 Day Fiancé.”