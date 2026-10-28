Jessa Duggar Seewald Announces Her Seventh Pregnancy

Jessa Duggar Seewald, the fifth child of former “19 Kids and Counting” stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, announced she’s expecting her seventh child in an October 18 appearance on the podcast “Unplanned.”

The six children Jessa and her husband Ben already have range from ages 10 to 1. The couple got married in a 2014

https://www.instagram.com/p/DfBAE3kGR1q/?hl=en

Instead of making a big announcement in Instagram in typical celebrity fashion, Jessa chose to casually drop the news during a podcast interview. She told hosts Matt and Abby Howard, “We have six kids and we’re actually expecting again.”

“What?!” exclaimed Abby. Jessa replied, “Yeah, six weeks pregnant with number seven. Surprise!”

Jessa Says Before Getting Married, Her Television Fame Caused Her to Be Flooded With Letters from Hopeful Suitors

Jessa talked about how she and her sisters would get flooded with letters from men hoping to date them. The men would write things like “I’m your Prince Charming” and even send photos of themselves, she says.

Ben says when he got his chance with Jessa, he was only “a little bit” intimidated by her father, Jim Bob. He says he told himself, “What’s the worst that could happen? If he doesn’t like me and he says no, then I’m just – I’m still single. And just move on from there.”

“I like that,” Jessa replied. Matt then joked if Ben had struck out with Jessa, there were still “multiple other daughters.”

Ben said while the process of being vetted by Jim Bob was “stressful,” he appreciated Jim Bob’s efforts to “look out for his girls.” He also says he understands why Jim Bob might wonder if a guy was just out “for the publicity.”