Beloved Member of ‘Little People, Big World’s Roloff Family Passes Away, Our Hearts Go Out

Before TLC star Amy Roloff married Matt Roloff, she was Amy Knight. Her father, Gordon Knight, was absolutely beloved by family members, especially his grandchildren.

This month, the “Little People, Big World” stars said goodbye to one of their most treasured family members. In a new social media update, Jacob Roloff confirmed that his maternal grandfather passed away at 97.

Though Gordon Knight lived a long, fulfilling life, his family sorely feels his absence.

Jacob Roloff Proudly Honors His Grandfather’s Memory

Amy Roloff Marek has yet to publicly speak about her father’s passing. In the meantime, her youngest son, Jacob, announced his grandfather’s passing to the public.

“My grandpa passed away 3 weeks ago,” Jacob Roloff memorialized his grandfather on Instagram. “Haven’t necessarily slowed down enough to process that properly. I always hoped and looked forward to visiting him and my grandma in Michigan as a kid.”

Jacob noted that while he occasionally felt a bit intimidated by his grandfather, he also felt his softness through a “smile and wink.” Knight loved big family events and seeing everyone as often as he could.

“He made us grandkids walking sticks, took us canoeing, and my only 2 times fishing were with him,” the TLC star continued. “He was cleaning his muzzleloaders and driving his corvette 4 months ago. 97 years old.”

Though the entire Roloff family will sorely miss Gordon Knight, his grandson expressed gratitude for the time they had together. Jacob added that he brought his own son, Mateo, to visit every summer for the last four years.

“I asked him more questions, and for some reason particularly about his time in Korea, which he rarely mentioned,” Jacob continued. “I enjoyed just sitting on the deck with him though. He saw a lot, an insane amount. Was able to vote for FDR, and ended up taking pictures of his great grandkids with an iPhone. Very admirable person who kept active, kept social, kept kind, kept reading, kept living. I’m glad Mateo got to have some time up there with him. auf Wiedersehen, grandpa Knight.”

Gordon Knight Was a Fiercely Devoted Family Man

According to Gordon Knight’s obituary, he was a veteran of the Korean war. He then went to work as a civil/structural engineer with the Ford Motor Company for 30 years before retiring. Some of his favorite hobbies included historical re-enactments, participating in the Ottawa Long Rifle group, and spending time with loved ones.

“Gordon was beyond generous with his time, money, and care,” the obituary states. “He was known for his witty sense of humor as well as his ability to create, build, and survive. He approached life with curiosity, ingenuity, and spirit. Gordon touched countless lives and left so many better for having known him and will carry his memory, influence, and his legacy with them always.”

Gordon Knight was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Norwood in 2015, and his beloved wife, Patricia, in 2019.

Our hearts go out to Gordon Knight’s loved ones as they mourn his passing.