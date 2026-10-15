Collin Gosselin Makes Heartbreaking Confession About His Estranged Siblings

Collin Gosselin hasn’t given up on the possibility of reconnecting with his siblings. But after spending so much of his life apart from them, he admits he wouldn’t even know where to begin.

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star opened up about his estranged family relationships during a recent interview with Us Weekly while promoting his new book: “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” When asked whether he would consider reaching out to his siblings, Collin revealed that the thought crosses his mind more often than people might realize.

What followed was an especially emotional admission about just how much of his siblings’ lives he’s missed.

@usmagazine Collin Gosselin hasn’t seen his estranged siblings in years — and he’s forgetting their faces. The #InTheShadowOfEight author exclusively reveals to Us whether he’s thought about reaching out to his brothers and sisters. ♬ original sound – Us – Us

For Collin, reconnecting isn’t something he’s ruled out. In fact, he admitted that he’s considered taking the first step himself.

“I actually think about it a lot. I think about sending a text and just reaching out and asking how they’re doing,” he told Us Weekly.

Still, the decision isn’t nearly as straightforward as sending a message.

“Like I said, it’s just way more complicated than that,” he explained.

Collin then described the reality of being separated from siblings who were once such a central part of his childhood.

“We don’t know each other. Like I didn’t grow up with them. I can’t remember what my siblings look like. I can’t remember what they sound like. I can’t remember what they did look like or sound like back in day. I mean, I can’t remember anything.”

It’s a particularly difficult admission considering Collin grew up in front of television cameras alongside his seven siblings.

The Gosselin family became household names through “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” which documented the lives of Jon and Kate Gosselin as they raised twins Cara and Mady, along with sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel.

For viewers, those early years remain preserved in episodes of the family’s reality show. For Collin, however, the years that followed have created a distance he says is difficult to put into words.

Collin Gosselin Shares What He Wishes He Knew About His Family

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Perhaps the most revealing part of Collin’s interview wasn’t simply that he misses his siblings. It was his description of the ordinary details about their lives that he no longer knows.

“I don’t know them. I don’t know what they like, what they’re into nowadays, what their hobbies are and what they do in their free time,” he continued.

Those are the kinds of things siblings often learn about one another without even thinking about it, through everyday conversations, shared experiences and time spent together.

For Collin, they’re unanswered questions.

“There’s so many simple things I just wish I knew and I don’t know. But I have thought about it a lot.”

Collin’s estrangement from much of his family has been discussed publicly for years. His childhood was marked by significant family changes, including his parents’ divorce and his time living away from the family home. He later went to live with his father, Jon, and maintained a relationship with his sister Hannah.

His latest comments, however, offer a more personal perspective on what that separation has meant as he’s grown older.

Rather than focusing on the family’s past disagreements, Collin spoke about the people his siblings have become and how little he knows about their lives today.

He didn’t announce plans to contact them or suggest that a reunion was imminent. But he made one thing clear: Despite the years apart and the uncertainty surrounding their relationships, the possibility of reaching out is still very much on his mind.

“In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood” was released on October 13, 2026.