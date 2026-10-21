Jon Gosselin Breaks His Silence on the Upcoming Netflix Documentary About the TLC Show

Following the release of Collin Gosselin’s memoir, “In the Shadow of the Eight,” he and his dad, Jon Gosselin, have a Netflix documentary in the works detailing the behind-the-scenes of TLC’s “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” Now, following the announcement, the father of eight is breaking his silence about the upcoming documentary and defending his son against Kate.

Jon Gosselin Opens Up About the ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Documentary

Getty Jon Gosselin

Jon was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight in October 2026, and the upcoming Netflix documentary was mentioned. “Yes, I did film a Netflix doc along with Hannah and Collin and a few other key people,” he began.

“That will also fill in major gaps in timeline.” After that, Jon was asked if “the price was too high to pay,” in regard to “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and the difficult situations that came after. “I’m still paying the price. I’m still on TV. I haven’t filmed ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ in like 20 years,” before acknowledging that the show still exists in reruns.

“But I never would have thought I’d be sitting here 20 years after I quit the show,” he added. When asked if he felt “redemption” because of “all of this coming out,” he discussed the support Collin has received. Jon then noted that he has “a lot more support for me now” than he did in years past.

He added, “It is nice to feel validated.”

FOX Pete Dadds/ FOX

Earlier in the Entertainment Tonight interview, Jon was asked about Kate’s comments on Collin’s book, where she questioned his mental health. “She needs to stop. He is not mentally ill,” Jon first said in defense of his 22-year-old son.

After that, he discussed having “grounds” to take legal action against his former wife over her alleged prior abuse against Collin, saying, “So, that’s up to the state.” When asked for clarification, Jon said, “Well, it has to be criminal.”

“Let’s put the shoe on the other foot, what if I did these so called things, where would I be sitting right now. I’d be sitting in a jumpsuit, and we’d be doing a live feed.”

From there, Jon mentioned the many people that “could have done something and did nothing.” He added, “And I have your names.” After that, he was asked why he didn’t intervene. According to him, “The abuse that Collin went through happened way after I left. So, you have to look at timeline here.”

He went on to note that Collin was “like four years old” when he and Kate divorced. “I was fighting for him,” Jon added.

Getty Kate Gosselin attending press event

Us Weekly interviewed Jon in October 2026 following the release of Collin’s book and Kate seemingly calling their son mentally unstable. “First and foremost, I couldn’t be more proud of my son’s heartbreaking memoir and his mission to help other victims of abuse,” he said.

From there, he stated that Kate would be “held accountable” if she continued calling Collin “mentally ill.” “As you know, Collin has been evaluated by multiple independent psychiatrists, and that narrative is proven categorically untrue,” Jon added.