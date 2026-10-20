Jenny Slatten Shares Emotional Update on ALS Battle

Jenny Slatten is speaking out about her battle with ALS after facing criticism over a recent beach trip.

The “90 Day Fiancé” alum took to Facebook on Monday, Oct. 19, to explain why she and her loved ones traveled to the coast while she continues to live with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

“If you don’t know what ALS does to a person please research it, we came to the beach for part of my treatment,” Slatten wrote. “The ocean has negative ion’s and that’s good for an ALS PATIENT SO that’s why we’re here so please keep your negative hateful comments to yourself.”

She went on to address the seriousness of her diagnosis, adding, “my life is going to end and yours will keep going on, so if you don’t agree with our sea vacation keep it to yourself. Thank you 🙏🏻”

Slatten also shared a separate message about the gradual impact of the disease, which affects nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

“ALS DOES’NT TAKE EVERYTHING AT ONCE, it takes a little at a time, so you get used to the new normal,” she wrote. “Then it comes back and takes something else.”

The update comes after Slatten’s daughter recently shared glimpses of a birthday trip to Goa, India, where the reality star was able to enjoy some time by the water.

“Hey loves, just wanted to share with you my mom’s birthday trip to Goa,” her daughter wrote. “She is having an amazing time. I love this for her. She deserves the world.”

She explained that Slatten wanted a relaxing getaway where she could put her feet in the sand and watch the ocean.

Her daughter also addressed online rumors about her mother’s health, warning followers not to believe unverified reports claiming Slatten had been hospitalized.

“The s*** you see of her in a hospital is Al. All of that is Al and again if you don’t hear it from her family it’s not true,” she wrote, referring to AI-generated content. She added that Slatten was alive, in good spirits and enjoying herself.

Slatten’s latest messages come as she continues to experience symptoms from ALS. The reality star and her husband, Sumit Singh, revealed her diagnosis earlier this year, sharing the news with fans in June.

Slatten Has Been Open About Her Health Battles

In an Instagram video posted Aug. 31, Slatten struggled to speak in full sentences as Singh explained that her condition was progressing.

“I can’t talk,” Slatten said.

“Unfortunately the ALS is progressing and it’s starting showing more,” Singh added. “It’s hard for her to talk now.”

Singh, whom Slatten married in 2021 during the third season of ”90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” also revealed that she had begun experiencing difficulties with walking and maintaining her balance.

“I feel like it’s more about Jenny losing strength in her backbone and neck,” he explained. “It’s difficult for her to balance while she’s walking or doing anything.”

Despite the challenges, Singh has continued to express hope that his wife can access additional treatment and support in the United States.

“I always keep my hopes high, I believe America will have something better for Jenny and she can get at least a better support system,” he said.

In July, Singh also pushed back against false claims circulating online about Slatten’s condition, emphasizing that she could still walk and speak at that time and did not rely entirely on others for assistance.

As her symptoms progress, Slatten’s latest posts offer a glimpse into how she and her family are navigating the diagnosis while making time for meaningful experiences together.