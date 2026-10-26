Collin Gosselin’s ‘Mom’ Shares Heartfelt Reaction After His Book Hits No. 1

Collin Gosselin is celebrating a major milestone after his new memoir officially soared to the No. 1 spot, but the success of the former TLC star‘s book is bringing even more than just sales numbers into the spotlight.

Following the huge news, the woman who stepped in as a mother figure during some of his most pivotal years reached out with a public message of support. Colleen Conrad, Jon Gosselin’s ex-girlfriend, weighed in with a heartfelt Instagram reaction that turned a record-breaking moment into an emotional celebration of family and resilience.

Colleen Conrad Told Collin Gosselin ‘I Will Always Love You’

Shortly after it was revealed that Collin Gosselin’s memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood” hit No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, Colleen Conrad, Jon Gosselin’s ex-girlfriend, showed him she still had his back.

On Instagram Conrad wrote a lengthy message directly to Collin. “A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author! Who would have imagined that all those years ago? I am so incredibly proud of you!” she began.

She continued, “When you came into my life, you had already been through more than any child should ever have to experience. I didn’t know what the years ahead would bring. But I knew I loved you and wanted you to feel safe, loved, and supported.”

Conrad concluded, “When my book finally arrived, I read what you had written to me and cried all over again. ‘You stepped into my life as the mother I needed most.’ And the words I’ll never forget: ‘Strong men need strong mothers, and I was so fortunate to have mine.’ Collin, those words mean more to me than you’ll ever know.”

“As proud as I am of your book, I’m even prouder of the man you’ve become.No matter how old you get or where life takes you, I will always be your mom. I will always love you and cheer you on.”

Collin Gosselin Responded to Colleen Conrad’s post

FOX Pete Dadds/ FOX

In the comments section of Colleen Conrad’s Instagram post, Collin Gosselin shared his response. He called her a “real mother.”

Collin wrote, “I love you. I loved that you say you needed me too. It just shows how meant to be everything was.”

He continued, “If I could’ve gone through all the hard things again I’d gladly do it, because it led me to you. You’re kind, loving, funny and you love in a way that a real mother should.”

The former reality star concluded, “I’ll forever be grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for listening, showing up, and never giving up on that young, broken, hurting little boy who didn’t believe in himself. Sometimes all we need is to know our mom believes in us and it gives us enough faith in ourselves.”

Collin Gosselin is currently appearing as a contestant on FOX television’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The competition series airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.