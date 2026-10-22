Collin Gosselin Responds After Sister Hannah Addresses Claims About Kate

Collin Gosselin believes his sister Hannah is being put in an unfair position as their family’s past comes under renewed scrutiny.

During a Thursday, Oct. 22, appearance on “The View,” Collin addressed Hannah’s decision to distance herself from his allegations against their mother, Kate Gosselin.

Collin Opens Up About His Sister

He suggested that his sister was caught between family members and claimed their mother was influencing her decisions.

The siblings’ comments come as Collin prepares to share more about his childhood in his memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” An upcoming Netflix documentary featuring Collin, his father, Jon Gosselin, and Hannah is also set to revisit the family’s experiences.

Hannah addressed the situation one day before Collin’s television appearance. In an Oct. 21 TikTok Stories post, she explained why she was stepping away from the public discussion.

“I’ve decided to take a step back from the situation going on considering I haven’t lived with my dad in over a year and haven’t spoke[n] to Collin in close to a year,” she wrote. “Having said that, I have had a relationship with my mom and other siblings for quite a few years now. And that’s the only thing I’m clearing up.”

Hannah added that she would “not be commenting” further “on Collin’s behavior growing up or my experiences growing up with him.”

On “The View,” Collin said he respected his sister’s privacy but disputed her claim about how recently they had seen each other.

“All families are complicated. I’ve seen Hannah many times in the past year. Me, myself, my father, at our house. I have pictures if you want to see them,” he said.

Collin also questioned whether Hannah’s statement reflected her own views, suggesting that their mother may have influenced her words.

“All families are very complicated, and that statement sounded like a lot of the words of my mother, especially the last part. What I do believe has happened is that Hannah’s caught in the middle — and nobody deserves that,” he continued.

He claimed Kate was using financial pressure or Hannah’s relationships with their siblings to influence her. Collin also described the emotional toll of being estranged from his other siblings.

“I know what it feels like to have to fight to have a relationship with your siblings. I don’t have one with my siblings, and I know how much that hurts,” he said.

Despite the conflict, Collin expressed sympathy for Hannah’s relationship with their mother.

“Nobody wants to believe their mom has done things like this. Even to this day, I see her, and I’m like, ‘Why do I feel bad for my mom?’ I shouldn’t feel bad for someone who’s done these things. But that’s called having a heart,” he said.

Netflix Is Making a Documentary

Collin further suggested that Hannah’s statement was intended to get ahead of the documentary’s release, alleging that she had previously discussed her own experiences during filming.

“We filmed a large part of the documentary already. It’s already filmed,” he said, claiming Hannah had corroborated his allegations and shared accounts of her own experiences with Kate.

“Because my mom has placed that guilt on her,” he continued. “And it’s not Hannah’s fault. She should be able to have a relationship with her father, with her mother, with all of her siblings. Everybody should have that. It’s not her fault. I do put the blame on my mother because she’s leveraging that over Hannah.”

Collin and Hannah are two of the sextuplets Jon shares with Kate. Their siblings are Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden.

The family, which also includes Jon and Kate’s 26-year-old twin daughters, Cara and Mady, became widely known through the reality series “Jon & Kate Plus 8.”