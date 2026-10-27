Collin Gosselin’s Chosen ‘Mom’ Responds After Kate Gosselin Breaks Her Silence on TikTok

The long-simmering tension surrounding the Gosselin family has taken another public turn.

After former TLC star Kate Gosselin made a rare appearance online to share comments defending herself against allegations made by her estranged son Collin in his book “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” the woman he considers his second mother isn’t letting those statements go unchecked. Colleen Conrad, the longtime ex-girlfriend of Jon Gosselin who took Collin in during his formative years, has officially stepped forward to address the former reality star’s claims, defending her bond with the 22-year-old and setting the record straight.

Colleen Conrad Defended Collin Gosselin in an Emotional Social Media Post

Colleen Conrad, who was in a relationship with Collin Gosselins’ father, Jon Gosselin, is speaking out for the second time in a matter of days on Instagram to share what she witnessed behind closed doors in the family’s home. She defended Collin in a series of statements after his biological mother, Kate, spoke on on TikTok, defending her actions as his parent.

She wrote, “I’ve recently become aware of several deeply concerning statements Kate has made about Collin, and I believe it is important to address them thoughtfully and factually. I am a psychiatric nurse practitioner with more than 35 years of experience in healthcare. My professional background has given me extensive experience with psychiatric diagnoses, symptoms, and medications, and this is an area I take very seriously.”

Conrad continued, “When Collin came to live with us, I did not observe the symptoms or behaviors I would have expected based on some of the diagnoses he had received, nor did I observe the behaviors that have since been publicly described. In consultation with his treating physician, we gradually discontinued his medications under medical supervision.”

Additionally, Conrad concluded, “Mental health conditions are real, complex, and deserving of compassion and understanding. However, they should never be used to dismiss another person’s lived experience or deflect legitimate questions about the past. I believe these issues deserve to be addressed with honesty, responsibility, and respect for the people involved.”

What Did Kate Gosselin Say About Collin’s Allegations on Social Media?

Getty Kate Gosselin attending press event/Getty Images

Consequently, in the comments section of TikTok posted on October 25, Kate Gosselin spoke out about claims of mistreatment made by her estranged son, Collin Gosselin. PEOPLE Magazine shared her commentary.

A TikTok user asked if Kate visited her son following his placement in a mental health facility. Kate confirmed that she did.

“I visited EVERY single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit,” she claimed. “Sometimes a visit was planned. But the facility canceled it because he was too unstable and it would have to be rescheduled.”

Additionally, Kate said phone calls were allowed. “EVERY SINGLE TIME he earned phone privileges or was allowed to have or make a phone call.”

“Entertainment Tonight” posted a statement from Collin’s rep, who refuted Kate’s claims. Additionally, they said, “These allegations are categorically false. To publicly accuse your innocent child of such heinous acts to protect your reputation is beyond reprehensible. Collin has shown extraordinary courage in telling his story. And he will not be intimidated or silenced by these damaging accusations.”

Collin Gosselin is currently a contestant on FOX’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The series airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.