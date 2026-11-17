Danielle Busby just reminded “OutDaughtered” fans how quickly the years pass.

The mom of six posted a new photo of her daughters on Instagram. The share sparked a wave of nostalgia from longtime viewers who can hardly believe how much the Busby kids have grown up. It is hard to believe that the tiny toddlers viewers first met when the TLC series premiered in 2016 are now a 15-year-old high schooler and 11-year-old middle schoolers.

Danielle Busy Praised Her Daughter’s ‘Sisterly Bond’

In an Instagram post dated November 16, 2026, Danielle Busby shared a new photo of her six daughters. For longtime fans of the show, the updated group shot feels like a total time warp. Especially for anyone who still remembers when the quints, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker were tiny toddlers and Blayke was just starting elementary school.

The former reality star wrote, “It’s the season of being grateful. And one thing I am grateful for is knowing my girls have each other, always. I grew up with two sisters [Crystal and Ashley] who are twins just 13 months older than I am.”

She continued, “We have always been by each others no matter what and it’s something I cherish deeply. Knowing that my daughters have 5 sisters to do life with, it’s such a beautiful gift. I pray they always remain close with their sisterly bond.”

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About The New ‘OutDaughtered’ Portrait

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The portrait of the Busby daughters radiates a whole new, grown-up energy. Followers immediately flooded the comments section to do a double take. They marveled at how quickly the once-tiny crew has blossomed into confident young ladies.

“If I blink again, they’ll be in college,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “What a beautiful family! The girls look at them and remember how they were when they were little and how much they have grown.”

“It’s hard to believe I remember when they were in your tummy. You are also blessed!!” recalled a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan concluded, “What a gorgeous picture of your girls!”

When “OutDaughtered” premiered on TLC in May 2016, it immediately captured viewers’ hearts with a premise unlike anything else on television. The series followed Danielle and Adam Busby as they raised the first all-female set of quintuplets born in the United States.

Along with big sister Blayke, the family invited cameras into their League City, Texas home to document the joyful chaos of life as a party of eight. Over the course of 10 seasons, audiences watched the couple navigate everything from NICU stays and sleepless nights to potty training, first days of school, and Danielle’s personal health battles.

Even though “OutDaughtered” is no longer airing new episodes on TLC, it is clear that fans remain just as invested in the Busby family’s journey as they were on day one. Thanks to candid updates like Danielle’s latest snapshot, longtime viewers still get a front-row seat as Blayke, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker continue to grow up.