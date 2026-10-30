Collin Gosselin Channels Relationship Struggles with Mom Kate into Raw ‘Special Forces’ Moment

During the Oct. 29 episode of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Collin Gosselin and his fellow celebrity recruits were tasked with a high-intensity physical challenge that required them to channel raw, powerful energy and immediately step back into complete self-control.

For the former TLC star, the moment became an unexpected emotional outlet. Tapping into complicated feelings surrounding his estranged relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin, he managed to funnel years of built-up hurt into the high-stakes task.

Collin Gosselin’s Showed Raw Emotions During the Task

FOX Pete Dadds/ FOX

Celebrity recruits were tasked with a challenge where they expressed long-held feelings, and then, had to immediately rein them back in to show self-control.

For Collin Gosselin, the task’s deep emotions came from a childhood he claims was filled with emotional and physical distress caused by his mother, former reality star Kate Gosselin. The 22-year-old was one of 7 remaining recruits who had to complete the task properly and move forward in the competition.

People Magazine shared episode commentary from DS Staff Jason Fox, who explained this challenging, emotional task to the recruits.

“As a Special Forces operator, we are there to overpower enemies that screw with our way of life. You have to go into the dark recesses of your mind and find what motivates you,” he stated.

“This task is about finding controlled aggression,” Fox continued. “That’s about being able to turn it on and off.”

Gosselin claimed, “I’m here because my mother has taken a lot of things away from me, but this course is something she can’t take away. She took away my childhood, she took away my freedom.”

After he took his turn at the task, the former TLC star appeared to let out a lot of the emotions from his childhood he shared both on the show and in his autobiography “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” It helped him channel long-standing personal hurt into complete focus.

“That was your decompression there. To release all those demons. Now, it’s done,” said DS Billy Billingham to Gosselin at the tasks’ end.

Collin Talked About ‘Being Strong’ Ahead of The Episode, Fans Reacted

On Instagram, Collin Gosselin discussed inner strength. He shared photos from the episode in a slideshow, with an accompanying caption. It read, “You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only option.”

Fans took to the post’s comments section to respond to the emotional episode. Additionally, they shared supportive remarks toward the former reality star.

“Your internet moms love you and we are SO proud of the young man that you are and the man that you are becoming!! You have the brightest future. Keep pushing forward and never stop advocating,” wrote one follower.

A second fan wrote, “Everyone who watched ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ is likely really feeling sad about this and so sorry. This has made you the strong and resilient man you are today and you will go on to help others. You are already healing. We admire you!”

“Proud of you Collin Gosselin. Look at you, all grown up, smart, hard working and determined to speak your truth,” declared a third Instagram user.

A fourth follower concluded, “So proud of you Collin! Know we are all out here rooting for you, today and every day.”

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.