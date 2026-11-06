Collin Gosselin Breaks Down on ‘Special Forces’ Following Unexpected Family Message

Viewers tuning into “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” expect to see recruits pushed to their physical limits, but an unexpected family update for Collin Gosselin proved to be the show’s most powerful moment yet.

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star was overcome with emotion after receiving a surprise message from home, breaking through his tough on camera exterior. For the young reality alum, whose complicated family dynamic has played out in the headlines for over a decade, the unexpected connection served as a heavy reminder of how much history he carries into the course.

Collin Gosselin Was Surprised By a Message From His Father Jon Gosselin

Collin Gosselin received a message from home, along with his other remaining recruits. This is the portion of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” where the celebrity competitors are given a surprise opportunity to watch prerecorded video messages or receive phone calls from their family and loved ones.

However, the Directing Staff (DS) use this intentionally as a psychological tool to test the recruits’ emotional resolve and see if the reminder of home will motivate them to carry on or break their focus and cause them to quit.

Subsequently, Gosselin received a message from his father, Jon, and his wife Stephanie. Thus, the unexpected connection to home profoundly affected the young man in an Instagram clip shared by TV Insider.

“Seven [Gosselin] had a hard upbringing,” said DS member Mark “Billy” Billingham. “It will be interesting to see how this hits him.”

“Hey Collin,” said his father Jon Gosselin, seated beside his wife, Stephanie.

“I just want to say I love you and I support you,” he continued. In response, Collin bowed his head, tears welling up in his eyes.

“You’ve been through a lot,” Jon explained. “Turned into the man I always thought you would be.”

Stephanie added, “I just love how much you’ve grown in five short years. And that you didn’t let your past define who you are today. You’re a go-getter.”

Jon concluded, “We love you and we can’t wait to see you.” Stephanie finished by saying, “We’re so proud of you.”

Fans Reacted to The Emotional Family Moment

FOX Pete Dadds/ FOX. © 2026 FOX Media LLC

In the comments section of the Instagram post, fans threw their support behind Collin Gosselin as he continued to push himself to his personal limits on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

One fan wrote, “Gonna finish ‘Special Forces’ when [Kate] didn’t pass episode 1. His book is No, 1 New York Times bestseller when his bio mom didn’t go higher than 5. Way to go Collin! So many people support you!”

“You got this Collin we all support you. You have grown into such a gentle man,” penned a second Instagram user.

A third viewer exclaimed, “Love the real support and love given to him.”

“You got this Collin and you have support in the family and out here. You can do this,” concluded a fourth follower.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The Season 5 finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 12, 2026.