‘Special Forces’ Star Collin Gosselin Breaks Down During Emotional Season 5 Finale

Surviving the grueling physical demands of FOX reality series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” was an achievement in itself, but facing the directing staff for the final tactical questioning is where even the toughest recruits finally crack.

During the intense Season 5 finale, former TLC star Collin Gosselin reached a deeply raw turning point, choking back tears as he learned he had made the final three alongside Candace Cameron Bure and Alexia Umansky. He ultimately pushing through the final trial to emerge as one of the season’s official winners.

Collin Gosselin Was Emotional When He Learned He Had Successfully Completed the Test

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The reality television star and author (“In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood”) choked back tears when he learned he had successfully completed the test.

Entertainment Weekly shared his remarks during filming. Gosselin said, “Now I feel I have this new profound belief in myself that nobody can take away from me.”

During this season, the former TLC star sat across from the directing staff, where he opened up about deep-seated friction with his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin. He discussed his upbringing and the painful circumstances surrounding his departure from Marine boot camp.

He shared how much that path meant to him and how missing out on that dream was devastating. For a competitor who spent weeks suppressing his emotions, this raw vulnerability caught viewers and staff, off guard.

“I want to prove that I can, in fact, push myself past the limits,” he said in a confessional. “And I will win and come out on top.”

It was during the final challenge, where celebrities were captured an put through rigorous interrogation methods, that Gosselin was praised for his steadfast behavior. The staff cited his ability to maintain a cover story, stay calm and build a rapport with his interrogators.

Seven Celebrity Recruits Remained in the Season Finale Before They Were Eliminated

In the final episode of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” seven celebrity recruits remained. However, as the challenges became more difficult, so did completing these tasks.

People Magazine reported that professional Alycia Baumgardner withdrew after finding the final challenge too difficult to complete. David Charvet was asked to leave by the Directing Staff after he failed the interrogation challenge by showing no emotion.

Matt Barnes and Hannah Stocking were also eliminated by the DS for the same reason. The DS cited that they did not follow direction and make their story believable for interrogators. That left Collin Gosselin, Alexia Umansky, and Candace Cameron Bure, who were deemed the season’s winners.

The same day viewers learned Gosselin was one of a trio of celebrities who won the reality series challenge, he announced his memoir celebrated four weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list via Instagram.

He wrote, “Four consecutive weeks as a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. When I decided to share my story, I was terrified. I never imagined that something so personal, and something I was once so afraid to put into the world, would reach so many people.”

Gosselin concluded, “To everyone who has read my book, shared it, supported me, and trusted me with your own stories, thank you for making this more than I ever could have ever imagined. I am beyond grateful.”