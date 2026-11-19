Hannah Gosselin kept things casual in her latest TikTok video, steering clear of any family commentary.

Still, fans had only one thing on their minds, zeroing in on brother Collin’s story instead. Viewers quickly bypassed her mirror selfie clip to share their own thoughts on the ongoing family tension surrounding the former TLC star.

Hannah Gosselin Claims She Has Not Spoken to Brother Collin Gosselin in a Year

Hannah Gosselin kept things simple in her TikTok clip. She videotaped herself in a mirror selfie while lip-syncing to a song.

She’s has not spoken about the Gosselin family dynamic following the publication of her brother’s memoir “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” However, she did address their relationship via a TikTok Story on Wednesday, October 21, per Us Weekly.

“I’ve decided to take a step back from the situation going on considering I haven’t lived with my dad in over a year and haven’t spoke to Collin in close to a year,” Hannah’s post began.

She concluded, “Having said that, I have had a relationship with my mom and other siblings for quite a few years now. And that’s the only thing I’m clearing up.”

During an appearance on “The View,” Collin spoke on her statement. He stated, “All families are complicated. I’ve seen Hannah many times in the past year. Me, myself, my father, at our house. I have pictures if you want to see them.”

He added, “That statement sounded like a lot of the words of my mother, especially the last part. What I do believe has happened is that Hannah’s caught in the middle, and nobody deserves that.”

Although Hannah has not commented further on her brother’s public statements about their family, fans have weighed in with their own remarks in the comments section of her post.

“Poor girl probably stuck in an extremely difficult situation. It’s probably not easy. Hope your taking good care of yourself,” wrote one follower.

A second social media follower noted, “Hope you are taking many social media breaks. I couldn’t imagine perfect strangers thinking they know everything about my life.”

“It’s not up to the public to force Hannah into anything. She is a adult now. Sad that as children, none of them could make their own choices. Now they can, if no one influences them. I honestly believe there is a stronger force working here. Everyone has their own truth,” concluded a third TikTok commentator.

Hannah Gosselin is Set to Open Up in a New Netflix Documentary

Collin Gosselin released his memoir “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” on October 13, 2026. Since then, the former TLC star has made the interview rounds, sharing details about his years on-camera and allegations of mistreatment by his mother, Kate Gosselin. He also appeared on, and was one of the winners of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

He said on “The View” that Hannah “opened up about a lot of truths” in an upcoming featuring the family. Collin stated, “We filmed a large part of the documentary already. It’s already filmed.”

He added, “Hannah opened up about a lot of truths. Not only [about] things that my mom did to me, and corroborated those things, but she opened up about things she experienced at the hands of my mother. So now I believe that she’s trying to do pre-damage control, unfortunately.”

Previously, Hannah spoke out in defense of her brother as part of Vice’s “Dark Side of the 2000s”, Episode 1: “Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus.” She shared a perspective that revealed just how complex the relationships between Kate, Collin, and the rest of the sextuplets really was.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the Gosselin family documentary.