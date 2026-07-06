‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Ditches the Glam in 2026 PSA Video to Her Fans

For years, Theresa Caputo has been known for one very recognizable look. Between her sky-high blond hair, dramatic lashes, full makeup, and glamorous wardrobe, the longtime reality TV star has rarely been seen looking anything less than camera-ready.

That’s exactly why an Instagram video caught our attention.

In a post shared on May 15, 2026, Caputo appeared with little to no makeup while filming a quick message from her car. It was a much more relaxed version of the “Long Island Medium” star than viewers are used to seeing. And honestly, she looked fantastic.

Yep, it was a reminder that even celebrities known for a signature style don’t always need the full glam treatment. And let’s be real, sometimes seeing someone dressed down makes them feel even more relatable.

Theresa Caputo’s Casual Video Had an Important Message

Caputo wasn’t showing off a new look just for fun. Instead, she hopped on Instagram to warn followers about fake social media accounts pretending to be her.

In the video, she reminded fans to be careful when interacting with accounts claiming to represent her. Caputo urged them to avoid scammers posing as celebrities online.

Unfortunately, fake celebrity profiles have become increasingly common across social media, making reminders like Caputo’s more important than ever. According to cybersecurity experts, impersonation scams often try to convince followers to send money, purchase fake services, or share personal information by pretending to be someone they trust (via Bitdefender).

While the message itself was serious, it’s hard not to notice Caputo’s appearance.

Known for her polished television image, the reality TV star looked much more laid-back than usual. Her hair was still styled, but her overall look was refreshingly natural compared to what audiences have watched for years on television.

Honestly, it was nice to see a different side of her.

Caputo first became a household name on “Long Island Medium” (TLC) which aired from 2011 through 2019 and followed both her work as a medium and her family life. After the series ended, she launched her “Hey Spirit!” podcast before returning to television with “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits” (Lifetime) in 2024.

Caputo is Embracing a More Natural Look Off Camera

This wasn’t the first time Caputo has shared a makeup-free moment with fans.

Back in February 2026, she posted photos (seen above) celebrating her granddaughter Michelina’s fourth birthday. Once again, Caputo appeared to be wearing little to no makeup while spending time with family.

It seems like that’s becoming her go-to look whenever she’s off the clock. Rather than the glamorous style fans associate with television appearances and live events, she appears perfectly happy embracing a more casual vibe when she’s with the people closest to her.

And honestly, who can blame her?

Let’s be real, there’s a time and place for getting all dressed up. But there’s also something refreshing about seeing celebrities looking comfortable in their everyday lives. It makes those family moments feel a little more genuine. And it seems like Caputo isn’t worried about living up to the polished image fans first came to know.

Fans Continue to Support Theresa Caputo

Getty Theresa Caputo and Julie Chen Moonves attend Us Weekly and Pluto TV’s “Reality TV Stars Of The Year” in 2024

That confidence hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

A look through the comments on her recent Instagram posts shows followers continuing to shower her with love, heart emojis, and supportive messages. Whether she’s filming a television series, recording her podcast, celebrating family milestones, or simply sharing an update from her car, fans continue to cheer her on.

One person shared, “The one and only from Long Island! 😂”

Another popped in with a request, “I would love a private reading some day 😇💖😇💖😇”

And a third said, “I love you sooooo much much!”

Yep, it’s clear that Caputo’s audience isn’t there just for the big hair or the glamorous makeup. They’re there because they’ve followed her journey for well over a decade.

It seems like that’s one of the biggest reasons she’s remained so popular. While her signature look may always be part of her brand, fans have also embraced the more relaxed version of Theresa Caputo that occasionally pops up on social media.