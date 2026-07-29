John Stamos’ Son Has Been Pulling Out His Nose Hairs as a Hilarious Pastime – Video 

John Stamos is proving once again that parenthood comes with plenty of unexpected moments.

The “Full House” star recently had fans laughing after sharing a funny story about his 8-year-old son, Billy, during a television appearance. While talking about life as a dad, Stamos recalled an exchange with his son that quickly took an unexpected turn.

“He said to me the other night—I swear to God—he goes, ‘Dad, you have beautiful hair,’” Stamos shared.

Stamos Joked About His Son’s Favorite Activity

Thinking the conversation was headed in a sweet direction, the actor thanked his son.

“I said, ‘Thank you, son.’ He goes, ‘How do you get it to come out of your nose like that?’”

The punchline had the host Jimmy Fallon laughing uncontrollably, and Stamos admitted that the teasing hasn’t stopped there.

“We’re staying in a hotel and we’re all—you know, he wants to sleep with us in our hotel because he gets scared,” Stamos explained. “And the pastime now is to pull nose hairs or ear hairs of my—I’m Greek, you know—but how about a prayer? Maybe read a book. ‘No, let’s pull out Dad’s nose hair.’”

The self-deprecating story immediately resonated with fans, many of whom flooded social media with reactions about the relatable parenting moment.

“Still got it. Nose hairs or not,” one person joked.

Another fan couldn’t believe how youthful the actor still looks, writing, “Not trying to throw shade but why is this guy not aging!?!?”

Others focused on his signature hair, with one commenter writing, “It is very beautiful, fun, and full of energy and vitality.”

Another laughed at the father-son dynamic, adding, “Thank God for sons! Lol.”

A fifth fan praised the actor’s sense of humor, writing, “I just love Billy’s personality.”

Stamos Has Talked About Fatherhood

Stamos has frequently spoken about how much becoming a father has changed his life. He and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed Billy in 2018, and the actor has often described fatherhood as the greatest blessing he’s experienced.

“I’m very grateful to the gods or to the universe or whatever that I’m an older father. I couldn’t have handled it earlier,” Stamos previously said.

Although he had portrayed fathers on television before, he admitted the real thing was far different.

“I’ve wanted kids my whole life. I figured, ‘I can’t wait to be a father, I’ve been a TV father,’ but it’s a whole different ballgame,” he said with a laugh. “It’s the greatest blessing of my life. I couldn’t imagine my life without him, but it is challenging to do it right.”

Stamos also acknowledged the realities of raising a child, saying that even with support, parenting requires constant effort.

“It just takes so much to be a good parent,” he explained. “It’s about sacrifice, it’s an enormous amount of love, an enormous amount of patience, common sense, teaching them values and what’s right and wrong… and everything’s expensive.”

Looking back, the actor believes fatherhood came at exactly the right point in his life.

“I am so grateful that I’m settled, and I’m cool, and I’m sober, and I’m happy with myself,” Stamos said. “I’m happy with my wife, my wife is content, too, and she’s confident. We’re at a place in our life where we should have eight kids.”

For now, though, it seems Billy is keeping his dad entertained—one nose hair at a time.