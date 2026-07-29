Alan Cumming and Ewan McGregor to Star in “Supernova” Stage Adaptation

Harry Macqueen’s 2020 film “Supernova” is making its way to the stage. The adaptation will make its world premiere debut at Scotland’s Pitlochry Festival Theatre in 2027.

John Tiffany (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) will direct. The production features movement direction by Steven Hogget and design by Jamie Harrison. Associate director Sam Hardie is also a part of the creative team.

Alan Cumming and Ewan McGregor will star in the stage adaptation.

“Supernova” Follows the Journey of a Lifetime

Macqueen is adapting his “Supernova” screenplay for the stage. The film, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, follows amateur astronomers and longtime romantic partners Sam and Tusker as they navigate Tusker’s early on-set dementia diagnosis. Together, the two take a roadtrip in a camper van across England to the lake district, revisiting memories they’ve built together in the two decades they’ve been partners.

Macqueen’s profoundly intimate story examines what we are willing to do for the people we love.

The film had its world premiere at the 68th San Sebastián International Film Festival in September 2020. The film debuted in the United States in January 2021. Following its United Kingdom release in June 2021, BAFTA shortlisted it for two awards.

In a statement shared by Playbill, Macqueen reflected on adapting his work for the stage.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be able to give this story and these characters new life on stage, and to be doing so alongside such incredible collaborators,” he said. “‘Supernova’ engages with some of life’s most challenging questions. With debate about end-of-life choices still raging, perhaps these questions feel more prescient now than ever.”

Scotland’s Best Known Faces Lead the Play

Cumming and McGregor are bringing their Scottish roots to the stage as they lead the adaptation of “Supernova.”

As the current PFT Artistic Director, Cumming shared a statement, welcoming McGregor, who will be making his festival debut.

“I am so excited to welcome Ewan, a fellow Perthshire home boy, to Pitlochry Festival Theatre for this extraordinary theatre event,” he said. “Harry Macqueen has adapted his beautiful film, and John Tiffany and Steven Hoggett (fresh from their Pitlochry Festival Theatre triumph with ‘Once’) join forces with the theatrical wizard Jamie Harrison to create an evening of true magic. A love story, a treatise on life and death itself, and a visual feast—with two Scottish laddies at its heart. What more could you want?!”

“I am so delighted to be working at Pitlochry Festival Theatre next summer on the beautiful ‘Supernova’ with my old friend Alan,” McGregor added. “I have been very moved by the work so far on the text by Harry Macqueen who is adapting his own screenplay. We are going to be discovering this story with the amazing team of John Tiffany, Jamie Harrison and Steven Hoggett and it’s going to be quite something to throw myself into this role with such an extraordinary group of visionaries. I can’t wait to get started and to bring this piece to the stage. I look forward to seeing you all there!”

Performances will run July 24-August 21, 2027. Opening night is July 30. The run will feature accessible performances that are dementia-friendly.

Tickets are currently on sale for Patrons and Festival Circle Members. Festival Friends booking begins August 5 at 10 AM BST. General sales begin August 12 at 10 AM BST.