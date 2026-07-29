Cozy Up With 4 Christmas Romances Including ‘Haul Out the Holly’ on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 30

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, July 30. The schedule is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July programming event, which transforms the network into a holiday movie destination throughout the month. This seasonal celebration gives fans an opportunity to revisit Christmas favorites during the summer while counting down to the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later in the year.

After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Sugarplummed’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Emily (Lawson) has always dreamed of creating the perfect Christmas, meticulously planning every detail year after year, only to feel like she’s falling short. Hoping to bring her family closer together, she makes a wish for a holiday as picture-perfect as the ones she sees in a made-for-TV holiday movie. To her shock, Sugarplum (Parrish), the film’s relentlessly optimistic main character, magically steps off the screen to make Emily’s wish come true — whether she’s ready for it or not. As Sugarplum applies her movie-world rules to real life, Emily gets caught up in the possibility of finally achieving the flawless family Christmas. But when Sugarplum’s magical fixes start to backfire one by one, Emily begins to question what an ideal holiday really is. With time running out, Emily and Sugarplum find themselves on a heartwarming adventure – one that might just amount to an entirely different kind of Christmastime perfection.

Starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish.

“Sugarplummed” premiered on December 7, 2024.

‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ellen Travolta, Melissa Peterman, Seth Morris, and Jennifer Aspen.

“Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” premiered on November 25, 2023.

‘She’s Making a List’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Falling on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list used to be a call made by Santa and his elves. But with the number of kids worldwide skyrocketing, Santa has outsourced the job to the Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm that has cornered the market on determining a child’s niceness thanks to an airtight formula. As a top inspector with the group, it’s Isabel’s (Chabert) job to make the tough calls, by assessing the children on her list and assigning a verdict. When she is tasked with evaluating a mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job. As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“She’s Making a List” premiered on December 6, 2025.

‘Haul Out the Holly’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

“Haul Out the Holly” premiered on November 26, 2022.