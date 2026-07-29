Hallmark Stars Nail Their Best Jonathan Bennett Impressions in Hilarious BTS Tour Moment

The first week of the “Hallmark Stars Live” tour has already given fans plenty of memorable moments on stage, but the fun clearly doesn’t stop once the lights go down. Between backstage photos, candid interactions, and social media updates, it seems like the cast has been making the most of their time together on the road. And honestly, that’s part of what makes following the tour so much fun.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Shaina Rae Julian, Hallmark Media’s Director of Events & Talent Relations, took to Instagram to share a funny backstage video from Week 1. And, honestly, it’s exactly the kind of content Hallmark viewers can’t seem to get enough of.

She captioned the post:

“Category is: Do your best @jonathandbennett”

Yep, it’s every bit as funny as it sounds. Want to see the video for yourself? Check it out here.

Hallmark Stars Took Turns Doing Their Best Jonathan Bennett Impression

Getty Jonathan Bennett attends MISTR’s National PrEP Day at The Abbey in 2025

The video featured Julian alongside Hallmark Media Chief Communications Officer, Annie Howell, plus several of the Hallmark stars traveling during the first week of the tour, including Jonathan Bennett, Nikki DeLoach, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Andrew Walker, and Ashley Williams.

As the caption above suggests, everyone took turns striking what they thought was their best Jonathan Bennett pose. Bennett himself even joined in, making the whole thing even funnier.

Let’s be real, there’s something entertaining about seeing Hallmark stars poke fun at each other in the best way possible. The tour has given fans plenty of opportunities to see their favorite actors on stage, but clips like this offer a glimpse at the friendships happening behind the scenes. Honestly, everyone looked like they were having a great time.

It seems like those behind-the-scenes moments have become just as popular with fans as the live events themselves. Whether it’s funny videos or candid photos, they’re giving viewers another reason to keep following along online.

Fans Loved the Funny Behind-the-Scenes Moment

It didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments with jokes and compliments after Julian shared the video. Honestly, the responses were almost as entertaining as the clip itself, with many comparing the group to iconic ’90s TV casts and fashion campaigns.

One fan joked, “It’s like the opening of a 90s Aaron Spelling show,” while another wrote, “Album drop? [or] The Real World Hallmark Edition?” Someone else quipped, “Next tour stop: Smolder City 🌆🔥,” and another declared, “Everyone wins! 😂.”

Others couldn’t get over everyone’s poses, with one commenter writing, “It’s so Calvin Klein 90’s edition! 🔥🔥🔥,” while another said, “You guys are hilarious!! 🤣🤣🤣.” One fan added, “Smokin’ hot 🔥😂😍❤️🙌✨💪🙏 love y’all!” while another simply called the video, “This is everything.” Another person affectionately referred to the group as “Beautiful weirdos.”

The compliments kept coming as well. One fan wrote, “So good! 👏 Also, love, love, love Ashley’s outfit! ❤️He,” while another was already looking ahead to an upcoming stop on the tour, commenting, “Cant wait to meet you all in Ohio!!”

It seems like the fun wasn’t limited to Hallmark fans, either. Fellow Hallmark star Paul Campbell also stopped by the comments, writing, “Oh my god this is good,” prompting one fan to reply, “now for y’all to recreate during week 2!” And Tamera Mowry-Housley also reacted with a string of heart emojis: “❤️❤️❤️.”

Let’s be real, these kinds of behind-the-scenes moments have become one of the best parts of following the “Hallmark Stars Live” tour. They give fans a chance to see the cast’s personalities away from the cameras, and honestly, it seems like everyone is having just as much fun offstage as they are during the live shows.

‘Hallmark Stars Live’ Week 2 is About to Begin

The timing of Julian’s post couldn’t have been better. Week 2 of the “Hallmark Stars Live” tour begins tonight, and at the time of writing, tickets were still available for fans hoping to attend one of the upcoming stops through the official “Hallmark Stars Live” website.

Yep, there’s still time for some Hallmark fans to experience the live event. This week’s lineup features returning stars Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, and Ashley Williams, while Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad join the tour for the second leg.

With Week 1 officially in the books, it seems like there’s still plenty more fun to come as the tour continues across the country. Between the on-stage conversations and backstage moments like this one, Hallmark fans have had plenty to smile about already; and if this latest video is any indication, there are likely even more memorable moments on the way.