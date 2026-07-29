Tom Selleck Reveals Why He Initially Turned Down One of His Biggest Roles

Today, Tom Selleck is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After landing his breakout role in “Magnum, P.I.” in 1980, he went on to star in many other popular series, including “Friends” and “Blue Bloods.”

But even though “Magnum, P.I.” put his name on the map, Tom Selleck wasn’t originally interested in the project at all. It underwent many changes before the actor felt comfortable putting his name on the show.

Tom Selleck Wanted His Character to Have More Depth

Tom Selleck wasn’t always a big fan of “Magnum, P.I.” During an appearance on the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast, the actor explained how he fought to create a show he could be proud of.

Selleck was contractually obligated to appear in the show, but wasn’t at all happy with the original script.

“And I said no to the studio. And Jim Garner, in a way, just kind of saved my life,” Selleck remembered. “I would have been long gone from that version of ‘Magnum.’ But it was a big fight for a long time.”

“It was written by Glen Larson, who’s a good guy, but wasn’t my kind of writer,” the 81-year-old shared. “He did ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and, I don’t know, ‘Fall Guy’ and stuff… but the character had no flaws. He had two beautiful women on his arm and a Ferrari. But I just said no.”

Eventually, Tom Selleck’s lawyer negotiated with the studios and worked out a deal that pleased everyone.

“He said, ‘You’re not going to get out of this, but they’re going to offer you a choice of three different submissions. They want the commitment,’” Selleck continued.

After meeting with screenwriter Donald P. Bellisario, the real version of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ began to take shape.

“[Bellisario] had lunch with me and he says, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to do something like ‘Rockford.’ I want a character with flaws and some heart.’ And he said, ‘Say no more,’” the “Blue Bloods” star continued. “He did it. And he came back in about two weeks with the best TV movie I had ever read at the time. And it was called ‘Magnum.’”

The A-Lister Never Stopped Pushing For What He Wanted in His Career

“Magnum, P.I.” launched Tom Selleck into the pop culture scene, but he was trying to get his foot in the door well before he starred in the popular 80s show. He once appeared in an episode of “Charlie’s Angels,” but his role ultimately didn’t pan out.

While speaking to AARP in 2015, Selleck described bit parts in commercials and two appearances on “The Dating Game.” However, he kept looking for bigger and better parts.

“The luckiest thing that happened was that I didn’t get a real job until I was 35,” Selleck told the publication, adding that he kept taking classes and working on his craft in the meantime. “When I was 25, I looked 35 but sounded 15. There are a lot of very good actors who make it as younger leading men but don’t graduate — because the audience won’t accept them as grown up.”