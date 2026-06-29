‘A Few Good Men’ Star Kevin Pollak Shares His Favorite Memory of Director Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner’s 1992 courtroom drama, “A Few Good Men,” was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Decades later, it’s still widely considered a classic.

Star Kevin Pollak fondly remembers his time on set, including every moment spent with Reiner. The director tragically lost his life in December 2025 as a result of homicide, but lives on in his friends’ hearts forever.

In a recent interview, Pollak shared his favorite memories of Rob Reiner while working on “A Few Good Men.”

Kevin Pollak Remembers the Energy Rob Reiner Brought to the Set

Many fans recall Rob Reiner’s starring role in the sitcom, “All in the Family.” From there, he stepped behind the camera and directed several brilliant films, including “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride,” and “A Few Good Men.”

“A Few Good Men” explores an intense, high-stakes court-martial case where two Marines are being tried for the murder of another Marine. Kevin Pollak portrayed one of the lawyers, alongside Tom Cruise and Demi Moore.

Despite the heavy content, Rob Reiner wanted to ensure everyone enjoyed themselves on the set.

“The big thing with Rob was just, if we’re not having fun, there’s no point in any of this,” Pollak fondly remembered his friend while speaking to PEOPLE. “And he said that while we’re doing a very intense courtroom drama, and it was a great lesson and a great way to work.”

Kevin Pollak admitted that he learned quite a bit from Rob Reiner during their time together. Like many others in Hollywood, the actor mourned the monumental loss when Reiner passed away last December.

The Director Taught Kevin Pollak an Important Lesson

By 1992, Rob Reiner was a household name across the United States. Kevin Pollak revealed that a fan spotted them one day and Reiner handled it with ease.

“One of my most enjoyable moments was [when] we shot a couple weeks in Washington D.C. to establish exteriors, and one night we were walking back from somewhere, just the two of us, and someone passed us and said, ‘Oh my God, Rob Reiner, how are you? Are you here working?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘What are you working on?’ And he said, ‘The Godfather,’” Kevin Pollak remembered.

“And the guy went, ‘Oh great.’ He kept walking, and I said, ‘Why did you say ‘The Godfather?’ And he said, ‘Well, if I said ‘A Few Good Men,’ it was a Broadway play, but if you didn’t see the Broadway play, you don’t know what the hell I’m talking about. So if I say ‘The Godfather,’ we’re done talking, and you and I can keep going with our lives.’ I’ve used it ever since,” the actor told PEOPLE.

Fans Will Always Treasure the Late Director

After Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths, the biggest names in Hollywood shared tributes to the couple. Fans around the world expressed sympathy to their family members and discussed Reiner’s work.

“It’s just too horrific. Rob Reiner was an American Icon,” Morgan J. Freeman shared on X. “Through his art and activism, he held a mirror up to American culture. His talent, humor, activism, and patriotism will be missed. My heart breaks at the senseless loss of our wonderful friend.”