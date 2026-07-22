‘Matilda’ Star Mara Wilson Gives Health Update After Fainting at a Fan Event

Former child star Mara Wilson is recovering well after a frightening medical emergency.

The 38-year-old attended the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, recently to meet fans and speak. However, things went awry when Wilson began to feel light-headed and ultimately fainted. Fortunately, many rushed to the actress’ aid and ensured she received proper care.

In the aftermath, Mara Wilson is publicly thanking those who assisted her. Learn more about the scary incident and what the actress had to say.

Mara Wilson Experienced a POTS Flare in Knoxville

Mara Wilson is fortunately recovering well after a recent medical emergency at a convention.

“A very special thank you to @knoxvillefiredepartmenttn, @hwinkler4real, @ianbohen, @jodilynblauritzen, Josiah, Omar, and some other good Samaritans for coming to my aid after I fainted in Knoxville!” Wilson captioned a recent Instagram post.

“And thank you to everyone who waited for me that day at Fanboy Expo Knoxville, for your patience and kindness!” the “Matilda” star continued. “Also, if you were there that day and also helped me out, please let me know so I can shout you out! As you can imagine, things were a little fuzzy at the moment, and I tried really hard to remember everybody’s name. But I want to give credit it’s due!”

“So what do Arthur Fonzarelli, Ryan from ‘Yellowstone,‘ and the Knoxville Fire Department have in common? They all helped pick me up off the ground when I fainted at a convention last week. I didn’t say it was funny,” the actress began her video.

Mara Wilson explained that she has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), which can cause dizziness and can be triggered by a wide range of factors, including caffeine intake and the weather. Unfortunately, Wilson experienced a flare during a fan convention in Knoxville and fainted. Thankfully, many people at the convention took swift action, including “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler.

“It’s really embarrassing when I faint. I don’t want to faint in public. I can get attention the regular, healthy way,” the actress joked. “It’s really nice when people are nice about it and when people are very helpful.”

The Former Child Star Calls Danny DeVito Her ‘Favorite Uncle’

Despite Mara Wilson’s medical emergency in Knoxville, she went on to interact with fans and discuss her time in film. During a panel appearance, she gushed over her “Matilda” co-star, Danny DeVito.

“I call him my favorite uncle,” the 38-year-old shared, revealing that he stepped in to help her family during her mother’s cancer battle.

“’Matilda’ means the most to me because I had a lot to do. It was a big responsibility. I was the title character,” Wilson remembered. “It was difficult at times, I was also going through a hard time, but as I told you, Danny DeVito did not literally adopt me — that’s a myth — but he did take very good care of my family.”

Suzie Wilson unfortunately passed away just months before “Matilda” hit theaters. Danny DeVito dedicated the film to her memory.

Fans wish Mara Wilson the best as she continues recovering.