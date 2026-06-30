‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Makes Unexpected Schedule Change for Tonight’s Episode (06/30/2026)

If you were planning to watch a brand-new episode of “America’s Got Talent” tonight, you may want to adjust your plans. Yep, NBC has made an unexpected change to the schedule.

Instead of airing another round of Season 21 auditions on Tuesday, June 30, the network will air a holiday special called “AGT: July 4th Party in the USA” at 8:00pm ET. The special celebrates Independence Day while also honoring America’s 250th anniversary with a look back at some of the show’s most memorable performers.

The schedule change caught quite a few fans by surprise because it wasn’t announced very far in advance. While the official “America’s Got Talent” Instagram account shared posts about the special on Monday and again on Tuesday, many viewers were still expecting another audition episode.

Honestly, it’s easy to see why some people were confused. “AGT” has been airing new auditions every Tuesday, so an unexpected break in the middle of the season wasn’t on many fans’ radar.

The ‘AGT’ 4th of July Special Will Feature Fan-Favorite Acts From Past Seasons

Rather than introducing new contestants, tonight’s episode is all about looking back at some of the acts that have helped make “America’s Got Talent” one of NBC’s biggest summer shows.

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B, along with host Terry Crews, will “look back at their favorite Acts from America’s biggest talent show, complete with a festive 4th of July theme. It’s an evening fit for the USA’s 250th anniversary,” according to NBC Insider,

The site also says fans can expect “an all-star line-up of amazing Acts from seasons past to celebrate Independence Day. After all, it’s a quarter millennium celebration!”

Viewers will see “clips from so many of our favorite Acts from across the seasons, and every kind of talent will be featured, from comedians to animal Acts to performers hailing from our very own military,” per NBC Insider.

It seems like the goal is to celebrate the show’s history while giving viewers a fun Fourth of July-themed episode before Season 21 resumes.

Fans Had Plenty to Say About the Change

Sadly, not everyone knew about the programming change before today.

One fan asked, “So. No audition until next week?” Another person replied, “Nope. Tomorrow is a special.” A third fan wondered, “Did they announce this?”

Others were simply excited to tune in, leaving comments like “Absolutely!” and “Will be watching.”

Former contestants were also thrilled to see the special announced.

Season 15 contestant Karleigh Aryn shared her excitement, writing:

“Yes!! I’m so excited!! ❤️ I still can’t believe that I was on this show back in 2020. Time flies so fast. The other night I was watching myself and it was so special and fun. — Karleigh ❤️”

Meanwhile, Season 13 act Human Fountains let fans know they’ll be making an appearance during the special, commenting:

“We can’t wait for tonight to be back and making a splash on stage! 🗣️💦.”

Let’s be real; episodes that revisit past performances can be a lot of fun. Especially for longtime viewers who have watched the show over the years. At the same time, it’s understandable why some fans were disappointed to learn there wouldn’t be another night of auditions.

When Does ‘America’s Got Talent’ Return?

NBC Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell for “America’s Got Talent” Season 20, Episode 18: “Semi-Final”

Fortunately, the break won’t last long. Season 21 is expected to return with a brand-new audition episode on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes will continue streaming the following day on Peacock.

So if your TV guide suddenly looked different for tonight, now you know why. This week is all about celebrating some of “America’s Got Talent’s” most memorable acts before the competition picks back up.